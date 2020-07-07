So how can businesses adapt to create a new normal?
In this instance, we’re seeing new vocabulary emerge such as ‘flatten the curve’, ‘herd immunity’ and ‘self-regulation’. These new terms lend themselves to the world’s overall shift into a concept called ‘The 1.5m Economy’.
Let’s take a look at what a 1.5m economy may mean for businesses and how your business can adapt to this new state of work.
This new concept gets its name from the familiar COVID-19 physical-distancing regulation. As a result, society is now having to adjust to remain connected whilst being physically apart.
Part of this adjustment includes how businesses will approach re-opening their workplaces.
Importantly, the question isn’t whether we should return to our place of work, but what kind of workplace will this look like? And how can we make workplaces as safe as possible?
Above all, these questions show that the 1.5m economy is not intended as a quick fix. It is a concept that aims to activate the economy whilst keeping the workforce safe in the long-run.
Every business is different. Nevertheless, there are a few measures all companies can put in place to make their workspace as safe as possible going forward.
Here are a few best practices we’ve kept in mind for the recent re-opening of our Kloof Street, The Harrington, Tabakhuis, West Street and Firestation coworking spaces:
Screening & Cleaning:
Workspace Measures:
Employee Best Practises:
Without a doubt, the global pandemic has blindsided the world. However, that doesn’t mean a ‘wait and see’ approach is the best way to survive. For example, hoping for things to go ‘back to the way they were’ is not only a risky move but is also a waste of an incredible opportunity to learn and grow.
With that in mind, we believe creating a new way of work, a new way of connecting with people and a new approach to business is the way forward. We’re acting now and adjusting as we go.
Above all, this is our chance to use our present situation to create a new future that’s fundamentally better than the past. Let’s take it together! DM
