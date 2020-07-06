The past few months have no doubt devastated many households across South Africa. As lockdown measures were enforced, the economy came to a standstill, meaning independent workers such as Uber drivers and couriers were impacted as cities were forced to stop moving. Mindful of their role to make a change, Uber teamed up with Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation supporting underprivileged communities, to provide drivers and couriers with a one-time food eCoupon to purchase much-needed essentials at their closest Boxer Superstores.

Uber driver, Thulani Shabalala, a married father of three from Spruitview says, “The impact of the lockdown was terrible in ways that I never anticipated. I was making far less than what I normally make and my biggest concern was how I was going to look after my family. I gave the voucher to my wife to purchase all the needed groceries while I continued driving. My wife said the store made the process really easy and time-efficient. I am grateful to Uber for this kind gesture as it really helped keep my family going during this time of need.”

The care initiative ran for two weeks and ended officially on 12 June 2020. The initiative was positively received by drivers and couriers with an overall 83% redemption rate (88% for couriers and 83% for drivers), meaning thousands of drivers managed to purchase food for their families

Kenneth Jere, an Uber Eats courier from Johannesburg who supports seven people says, “When I found out about the eCoupon, I did not waste time and headed straight to Boxer to purchase the groceries. Words cannot explain how this kind gesture has really assisted me and has taken a huge load off my shoulders.”

Nkosinathi Sibanda, 24-year-old Uber Eats courier from Orange Grove says, “Thank you, you’ve helped me a lot! The COVID-19 situation is bad and my brother who lives with us is unemployed as well so it was a relief to get these vouchers.”

With humanitarian activities such as these, companies are able to demonstrate their commitment to their community now and beyond during this difficult time.

“When the lockdown first started I relied heavily on my savings. I am a married father of two and I am immensely grateful for this gesture as I was able to provide for my family. I was really not expecting this” explains Ronald Manoko, an Uber driver from Tembisa.

Ensuring the wider community is also supported, Afrika Tikkun is utilizing Uber’s latest solution, Uber Direct, to help facilitate food packages to those members in our communities most severely affected by job loss and the absence of work. To date, through Uber Direct they have provided relief to 66 640 people across South Africa. DM

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? With over 10 billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

Uber is available in sixteen cities in Sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, East London, Nairobi, Mombasa, Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Abidjan Kampala, Accra, Kumasi and Dar es Salaam). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 10 000 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions visit www.uber.com

ABOUT AFRIKA TIKKUN

Tikkun, as Afrika Tikkun was formerly known, was founded in 1994 by the late Chief Rabbi Cyril Harris and Philanthropist/Businessman Dr. Bertie Lubner. Initially, the focus of the organisation was on meeting the day to day needs of children. Renamed MaAfrika Tikkun and later Afrika Tikkun, the organisation evolved to provide a holistic development model in disadvantaged communities, with a focus on Early Childhood Development, Child and Youth Development, and Career Development, better known as the Cradle to Career 360° model. This model, signature to Afrika Tikkun, is aimed at providing education, health, and social services to young people and their families through centres of excellence in South African townships. Our main goal is to create a sustainable future for the youth of South Africa and the credibility of this cause won the support of the organisations Patron-in-Chief in memoriam, Nelson Mandela. Afrika Tikkun has four centres of excellence across Gauteng and one in the Western Cape.

