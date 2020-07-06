Newsdeck

China begins pulling back troops near site of India border clash, Indian sources say

By Reuters 6 July 2020

epa08524212 A handout photo made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (2-L) and army officials arrving in Leh, Ladakh, India, 03 July 2020. Modi visited Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel. Last month 20 Indian army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of the eastern Ladakh region. EPA-EFE/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

NEW DELHI/BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - China began pulling back troops from along its contested border with India on Monday, Indian government sources said, following a clash between the two countries last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Troops fought for hours with rods and clubs on the night of June 15, with some falling to their deaths in the freezing waters of the Galwan river in the western Himalayas.

China has yet to confirm whether it suffered casualties. The Indian deaths are the highest along the border in more than five decades, a dramatic escalation that led to weeks of talks between senior military officials on how to ease tensions.

On Monday the Chinese military was seen dismantling tents and structures at a site in the Galwan valley near to where the latest clash took place, said the Indian government sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Vehicles were seen withdrawing from the area, as well as at Hotsprings and Gogra – two other contested border zones – the sources said.

India’s national security advisor Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, one of China’s top diplomats, had “a frank and in-depth exchange of views” on Sunday regarding the border, according to briefing notes by both countries released on Monday.

Both sides said they had agreed to a significant disengagement of troops. India’s note also said both sides had agreed to respect the existing Line of Actual Control (LAC) reflecting positions along the contested section of border. This reference was not included in Beijing’s note on the meeting.

In response to a question on whether China had moved back equipment in the Galwan valley, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both sides were “taking effective measures to disengage and ease the situation on the border”.

“We hope India will meet China halfway and take concrete measures to carry out what both sides agreed to, continue to closely communicate through diplomatic and military channels, and work together to cool down the situation at the border,” Zhao told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani and Alasdair Pal in New Delhi and Huizhong Wu in Beijing Writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO EXPLAINER

VBS theft – the case against Limpopo ANC’s Danny Msiza and Florence Radzilani

By Pauli Van Wyk

Maverick Citizen

Civil Society Watch, 6 – 11 July 2020

Shani Reddy
1 min ago
5 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

To Judge Edwin Cameron: ‘Let us talk to, and hear, one another, on the Israel-Palestine conflict’

Warren Goldstein
20 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

AMABHUNGANE

‘We must bow out with pride,’ says VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi
Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane 12 hours ago
9 mins

"The thorny question of violence is not just a matter of tactics. It is the defining question in the life and death of [social] movements." ~ Manuel Castells

OP-ED

Play it safe: Keeping our distance from the elderly could be saving their lives

Cyril Ramaphosa 2 hours ago
4 mins

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

Teflon John Hlophe’s Stalingrad strategy reaches its expiry date

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business interruption insurance is becoming a huge issue – but there may be a compromise

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Business As Usual

Zapiro
03 JUL

Coronavirus & Education

A million SA learners set to return to school before end of July

Karabo Mafolo
15 hours ago
3 mins