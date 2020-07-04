12th July 1957: A British Blue kitten trying to join his sister in an already full goldfish bowl. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Of course, history says that we domesticated the cat. But did we, really? The proof in images...
circa 1970: A kitten and a cockatoo appear to be the best of friends but the kitten’s attention is not on his feathered friend. (Photo by Henty/Three Lions/Getty Images)
NEW ZEALAND – NOVEMBER 18: Alison Parle with her cat and lorikeet. (Photo by Kirby Wright/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: A cat wearing a striped tie and white collar looks out of the window of the Embassy of Ecuador as Swedish prosecutors question Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on November 14, 2016 in London, England. Mr Assange has been inside the embassy since 2012 and he is being questioned over allegations of rape that date from 2010. Mr Assange has not been charged and denies the claims. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
LONDON – APRIL 28: Larry, the Downing Street cat, gets in the Royal Wedding spirit in a Union flag bow-tie in the Cabinet Room at number 10 Downing Street on April 28, 2011 in London, England. Prince William will marry his fiancee Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey tomorrow. (Photo by James Glossop – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Jay Jay, an Iams trained cat, demonstrates his computer skills during a press preview for the 6th Annual CFA Iams Cat Championship at Madison Square Garden on October 15, 2008 in New York City. The cat show will feature New York’s largest feline shopping mall and a cat adoption garden. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)
PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY – MAY 28: U.S. Olympic fencer Katharine Holmes lifts weights, while her cat Tiger rests, as she trains at her home on May 28, 2020 in Princeton, New Jersey. An Olympian, World Championship gold medalist and Pan American gold medalist – she continues to focus on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics – which have been postponed to 2021 due the coronavirus. The epee fencer was training anywhere from 6-8 hours a day at Princeton University before the Covid-19 pandemic, but now continues that intense regime at home. Athletes across the globe are now training in isolation under strict policies in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
9th October 1936: A policeman checks a motorist’s driving licence while her cat looks on out of the car window. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
A pedestrian carries a pet cat in a bag on Bond Street in London, U.K., on Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. Consumers spent more on new clothes, meals out and day trips in July, according to card transaction data analyzed by Visa and Markit. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images
CHENGDU, CHINA – MARCH 20: (CHINA OUT) An elderly man carries his cat on his shoulder as he rides a tricycle along a street on March 20, 2005 in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, China. With the country’s pet population growing fast, analysts predict that the market potential for the “pet economy” in China could reach a minimum of 15 billion yuan (US$1.81 billion). (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Charles Wilson poses for a photograph with his Brown Spotted Bengal cat named ‘Lacemoat-Rocknrola’ after being exhibited at the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy’s ‘Supreme Championship Cat Show’ held in the NEC on November 24, 2012 in Birmingham, England. The one-day Supreme Cat Show is one of the largest cat fancy competitions in Europe with over one thousand cats being exhibited. Exhibitors aim to have their cat named as the show’s ‘Supreme Exhibit’ from the winners of the individual categories of: Persian, Semi-Longhair, British, Foreign, Burmese, Oriental, Siamese. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Rosa Wardle poses for a photograph with her cat named ‘Blue Snowman’ after being exhibited at the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy’s ‘Supreme Championship Cat Show’ held in the NEC on November 24, 2012 in Birmingham, England. The one-day Supreme Cat Show is one of the largest cat fancy competitions in Europe with over one thousand cats being exhibited. Exhibitors aim to have their cat named as the show’s ‘Supreme Exhibit’ from the winners of the individual categories of: Persian, Semi-Longhair, British, Foreign, Burmese, Oriental, Siamese. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 29: Grumpy Cat attends 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Christmas Parade)
BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 06: Mogli lifts a paw to touch the palm of his owner Eva Kullmann as facility residents, who both suffer from dementia, look on during the cat’s weekly visit at the Lutherstift senior care facility on August 6, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Mrs. Kullmann says the weekly visits are vital therapy and spark the curiosity, communication and delight of the facility residents. Friday, August 8, is World Cat Day. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Barney Rubbles is petted by its owner before being judged at the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy’s ‘Supreme Championship Cat Show’ at the NEC Arena on November 22, 2014 in Birmingham, England. The one-day Supreme Cat Show is one of the largest cat fancy competitions in Europe with over one thousand cats being exhibited. Exhibitors aim to have their cat named as the show’s ‘Supreme Exhibit’ from the winners of the individual categories of: Persian, Semi-Longhair, British, Foreign, Burmese, Oriental, Siamese. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY – MAY 04: A cat on a sofa on May 04, 2020 in Milan, Italy. After getting used to spending 24 hours a day with their owners during the Covid-19 pandemic, pets could suffer from separation anxiety when people return to everyday life. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
5th February 1957: Wocky the Siamese cat prises off the top of a milk bottle in order to get at the cream. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
1964: A kitten is surrounded by milk bottles bigger than he is. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – OCTOBER 6: Sarah Jessica Parker, an American Curl cat, plays with her owner during a media preview of the CFA/IAMS Cat Show at Madison Square Garden October 6, 2004 in New York City. Three hundred and twenty five cats, representing over 40 feline breeds, will participate in the show October 9 and 10. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 10: A black cat enters the field of play during the round 18 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Cronulla Sharks at Pepper Stadium on July 10, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on as a black cat runs onto the pitch during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on February 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
DM/ ML A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection.
Missed the last edition of Our World in Pictures? Click below to watch the selection of images.
Our world in pictures: a bird’s eye view
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.