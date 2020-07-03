Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 4 July 2020

By Gonzo 3 July 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

The Full Story: Zondo Commission testimony fills key gaps in Lucky Montana’s R45m ‘bribery’ scandal

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Maverick Citizen

Covid-19: Seven lessons from the Western Cape

Amy Green for Spotlight
7 mins ago
8 mins

Maverick Citizen: Analysis 

The North West Health Department’s woes continue despite being placed under administration

Marcus Low for Spotlight
21 mins ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Declassified UK

Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi and Gulf military personnel trained in Britain as Yemen war continues
Phil Miller 5 hours ago
8 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa: Human Rights Roundup 11

Addressing the impact of government responses to Covid-19 on women human rights defenders and women’s rights

Tiseke Kasambala 4 hours ago
7 mins

Analysis

Malawi’s new president has ‘a dream’ for his country

Peter Fabricius
2 hours ago
11 mins

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Field Hospital Admits First Covid-19 Patients

Estelle Ellis
2 hours ago
2 mins

MADAM & EVE

Living In A Bubble

Stephen Francis & Rico
14 hours ago
< 1 min

PODCAST REVIEW

Let’s talk universal basic income, financial advice and crypto-scam

Neroli Price
42 mins ago
4 mins