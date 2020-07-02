The partnership with Mastercard is setting the benchmark for Uber across the MEA region

As cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate, those assisting communities continue to forge ahead. As they work tirelessly to continue to support, feed and protect communities, Mastercard has committed 120,000 free trips and meals to those supporting communities across the Middle East and Africa, which will be facilitated through Uber.

Uber is utilizing their technology and making available their wide network of drivers to ensure those who are supporting communities and the many frontline workers who need to be mobile, have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. Once qualifying workers have successfully signed up through Uber’s website, they can arrange transportation to and from their homes and to where they are needed, such as healthcare facilities or to feed the vulnerable. Uber has shared relevant health information with drivers to ensure they are well-informed in COVID-19 related safety protocols and have been provided with masks and sanitizer reimbursements.

Mastercard is helping people around the world navigate these challenging times. While ensuring that its network remains secure, resilient and reliable, Mastercard is also applying its technology, philanthropy, and data science expertise to rebuild healthy communities and ensure that economic growth is inclusive. As millions of people across the world come together to support, feed and protect their communities, Mastercard is extending its support to help those who help others.

This strategic partnership between Mastercard and Uber spans across the region and the power of this partnership is evident in Uber’s latest partnership with the Western Cape Department of Health and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver chronic medication to vulnerable patients who cannot travel. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape Provincial Government states, “So far from the 1 April, over 240 000 customers have received their medicines delivered to their door. This is great innovation, this keeps our citizens who are at risk much safer during this pandemic.“ Uber has also been able to assist Doctors Without Borders to collect thermometers and transport them to clinics across South Africa.

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard, MEA explains, “Mastercard continues to partner with digital players across the value chain to build a more connected world by supporting our communities. With our partner Uber, we are committed to support healthcare and essential workers who are working tirelessly to take care of us. Uber’s mission to improve lives is matched with Mastercard’s mission of doing well by doing good, together we are focused on helping frontline workers across the region feel confident and safe with access to free transportation.”

Anthony le Roux Regional General Manager, Uber, Middle East and Africa, “It is our role to help the society by providing relief, especially those who work tirelessly to support our communities. This is the largest partnership for us across MEA and we are amazed at Mastercard’s relentless effort to make a difference. We are proud to be working alongside them to ensure those supporting our communities, especially those on the frontline, have access to safe and reliable transport.”

This is just a start and this commitment comes as part of Uber’s global pledge to help communities in need to “Move What Matters”. DM

