Business Maverick

Tesla Overtakes Toyota as the World’s Most Valuable Automaker

By Bloomberg 2 July 2020
Caption
Tesla vehicles at the Port of Southampton. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. displaced Toyota Motor Corp. as the world’s most valuable automaker, underscoring investor enthusiasm for a company trying to transform an industry that’s relied on internal combustion engines for more than 130 years.

Shares of Tesla, which have more than doubled since the start of the year, climbed as much as 3.5% in intraday trading Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of $207.2 billion, surpassing Toyota’s $201.9 billion.
Tesla becomes world's most valuable carmaker

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has ignored or broken many of the established auto industry’s rules and norms in the 10 years since he took Tesla public, selling cars online and assembling vehicles in high-cost California. But while his company’s value has soared, there remains a gulf in the scale of his company and the world’s biggest car manufacturers.

Tesla produced 103,000 vehicles in the first quarter, or about 4% of the almost 2.4 million made by Toyota, which built its brand on affordability and reliability backed by innovations in large-scale manufacturing.

Read More

Tesla became the world’s second-most valuable automaker in January, when it surpassed Volkswagen AG. It’s now worth more than twice the German giant.

After pioneering gas-electric vehicles with the Prius hybrid, Toyota was late to shift to fully electric autos and has wagered heavily on hydrogen fuel cells. The company is now making a series of high-profile investments in EVs and self-driving cars. The manufacturer has forecast an 80% plunge in profit this year and expects it could take until the first half of next year before the auto market recovers to pre-pandemic levels.

Toyota’s market valuation includes the 14.3% of shares that Toyota itself holds as treasury stock, worth around $30 billion. Tesla doesn’t hold any treasury shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS OF SPORT

Western Province rugby union steps into the unknown with Flyt

By Ruan Jooste and Craig Ray

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Property managers claim municipal rates are now extortionate, municipalities don’t see a problem

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Priorities for the Covid-19 economy

Joseph Stiglitz
5 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 17 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

First payments to claimants in gold sector silicosis settlement expected in weeks
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
2 mins

There is a 24 hour "LeMons" race where drivers must compete in cars that cost $500 or less.

OP-ED

Finally, protection against the unauthorised use of your personal information – but beware social media

Francois Quintin Cilliers 5 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Concerns grow about auditor watchdog’s governance as new board is appointed

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Copyright Bill: A victory for creatives, a slapdown for big tech

Neil Turkewitz
5 hours ago
7 mins

SMALL-TOWN SOUTH AFRICA

Dullstroom: Tourist haven battles to survive in lockdown-crushed economy

Shaun Smillie
5 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s first-quarter GDP contracted 2% ahead of pandemic lockdown meltdown

Ed Stoddard
30 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

South Africa’s Economy Probably Shrank by A Third in Pandemic

Bloomberg
12 hours ago
2 mins