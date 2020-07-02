Meantime, U.S. House of Representatives passed by unanimous consent a bill imposing sanctions on banks that do business with Chinese officials involved in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured badly in the months since the “phase one” trade deal was signed in January, while the coronavirus pandemic made many of its elements moot.

Traders also monitored minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, which revealed that various participants viewed the economy needing support “for some time.” A closely watched measure of manufacturing jumped in June to the highest in more than a year. On the virus front, California and Arizona reported their biggest daily case increases and Houston’s intensive-care units exceeded full capacity.

“There’s this inherent tension between health of the economy and health of the population,” said David Lebovitz, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “It’s going to be the way to think about what drives markets over the next couple of weeks or months.”

Elsewhere, oil edged down as traders weighed ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus across the U.S. south against a strong drawdown in crude stockpiles.

Here are some key events coming up:

The monthly U.S. jobs report will be released on Thursday.

Play Video

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:50 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5%.

Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.8%.

Shanghai Composite gained 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1%.

Kospi Index rose 0.8%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures advanced 1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.

The euro was little changed at $1.1260.

The yen was at 107.53 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0689 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 0.68%.

Australia’s 10-year yield remained at 0.94%.

Commodities