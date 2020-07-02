STREET TALK

Is it Safe to Go Back to School? (Video)

By Street Talk 2 July 2020

South Africa is slowly but surely easing up on COVID-19 restrictions, with schools set to re-open soon. However, in a place like South Africa, inequalities are rife amongst schools. Poor water supply, a lack of sanitation, and other issues can bring about chaos. Is SA ready for the risk?

 

CLOSE

 

Display Adverts

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CORONAVIRUS

As Covid-19 explodes in Gauteng, Dlamini Zuma must make Lockdown 2.0 decision

By Ferial Haffajee

STATE OF DISASTER

Another lockdown challenge heads to ConCourt

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins

STREET TALK

Is it Safe to Go Back to School? (Video)

Street Talk
1 min ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

OP-ED

The Mogoeng Mogoeng blowup: What judges say, does matter
Judges Matter 13 hours ago
6 mins

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

SPORT

Rassie Erasmus and Jurgen Klopp show that great success stems from visionary leaders

Craig Ray 4 mins ago
7 mins

CORONAVIRUS

Brace, Gauteng. Smallest province becomes Covid-19 epicentre as hospitals get hammered

Ferial Haffajee
01 JUL
3 mins

VIRTUAL IMBIZO

South Africans raise their concerns directly with President Ramaphosa

Sandisiwe Shoba
14 hours ago
4 mins

STATE OF THE MEDIA STATEMENT

Covid-19 impact: Sanef announces launch of relief fund for journalists

SANEF
9 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Jurisimprudence

Zapiro
13 hours ago