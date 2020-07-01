Business Maverick

South Africa’s Economy Probably Shrank by A Third in Pandemic

By Bloomberg 1 July 2020
Caption
Trash pickers pull a cart past a mural in the Alexandra township of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The near-decade of mismanagement and corruption under former President Jacob Zuma combined with the coronavirus outbreak and loss of South Africas investment-grade rating have left the economy in its worst state in the democratic era. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South Africa’s economy probably contracted more than 30% in the second quarter when restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus shuttered almost all activity for five weeks, according to central bank forecasts.

The annualized drop in gross domestic product is forecast at 32.6% for the three months through June from the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank said in an emailed response to a query. That would be the deepest quarterly decline since at least 1990. The central bank’s projection in its annual report that was released on June 29 shows the economy will expand on a quarterly basis in the three months through September, which means the technical recession will be over.
Deep Contraction

The economy contracted an annualized 2% in the three months through March, the first time since 2009 that a South African recession has lasted longer than two quarters. The slump was less than projected and economists including Kevin Lings of Stanlib Asset Management warned that the fall-off in the second quarter will be severe.

Read more: South Africa’s Recession Now at Three Quarters and Counting

South Africa implemented a strict lockdown from March 27 to limit the spread of the pandemic. For five weeks, almost all activity except essential services was halted and most citizens were only allowed to leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care and collect welfare grants.

The restrictions were eased from May 1, allowing the phased reopening of some businesses and industries. Still, many companies have closed down permanently and some of those that have resumed operations are still limited as to which services they may offer.

The Reserve Bank sees the economy contracting by 7% this year and the National Treasury projects a 7.2% decline in output. That would be the most since the Great Depression, when GDP fell by 6.2% in 1931. The near-term economic outlook is highly dependent on the development of the coronavirus pandemic and the extent of restrictions on business activity to limit the spread, the central bank said in an annual report.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s first-quarter GDP contracted 2% ahead of pandemic lockdown meltdown

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pandemic plunge: Shell to write off up to $22bn in assets

Ed Stoddard
19 hours ago
2 mins

CASH CRUNCH

Zimbabwean government bans largest mobile money transactional platforms

Fazila Mahomed
17 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Making multinationals and the wealthy pay
José Antonio Ocampo and Tommaso Faccio 18 hours ago
4 mins

The first shot of the American Revolution hit someone's crotch.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Vodacom ordered to come clean on Please Call Me revenue

Ray Mahlaka 19 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The tentative case for a future PIC investment in Eskom 2.0

Dirk De Vos
30 JUN
9 mins

Sponsored Content

It’s time to Think Big, says PSG

PSG
22 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick Op-ed

Covid-19 again looms large over second-half economic and financial market prospects

Sharon Wood
30 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
29 JUN
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gold price near eight-year highs as pandemic boosts safe-haven appeal

Ed Stoddard
29 JUN
3 mins