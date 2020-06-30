ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to Think Big, says PSG

By PSG 30 June 2020

For months now, a novel virus has upended ‘normal’. As South Africans we’ve had to wrestle with uncertainty, struggle to adapt, scramble to adjust, and clamber to create new ways to thrive. We’ve had to focus on the present, navigate the urgent, and figure out the ‘how’.

But now, with the second half of the year ahead, it’s time to Think Big.  To look beyond the moment, solve for solutions, and plan for possibilities.  

Tracy Hirst, Chief Marketing Officer of PSG, says “This requires access to independent thinking and expert advice. PSG decided to gather a collection of bigger picture thinkers to help all South Africans unpack the future, consider different scenarios and manage expectations on how things could unfold.” 

The series is hosted by the fiercely intelligent Bruce Whitfield, whose award-winning style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions, and each session is co-hosted by a member of the PSG executive team. The Think Big series provides thought-leadership to help individuals see the bigger picture in crucial areas of concern.  “Our aim is to facilitate some of the honest conversations we believe South Africans should be having. The starting point was people’s burning questions and the anxiety that they are currently experiencing.”

The series kicks off with Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of The President’s Keepers, who takes a closer look at the tobacco industry. What exactly is going on? 

To book your free, virtual seat for any (or all) of PSG’s Think Big sessions, click here.

We’ve secured the following speakers and will continue to add to the list. So, check in regularly for more thought-leadership from PSG to help you see the bigger picture. #ThinkBigPSG

Why the illegal tobacco industry continues to flourish in South Africa:

Jacques reveals all sorts of unhealthy detail behind the highly profitable tobacco industry.

Speakers:  Jacques Pauw, investigative journalist and author of “The Presidents Keepers” and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs, PSG Konsult

Date & Time: Tuesday 7 July, 09h00 – 10h00

Click to register

 

The Future of Aviation in SA:

Guy and Bruce debate SAA as a carrier, address any health concerns with flying and when our international holidays will return

Speakers: Guy Leitch, Editor SA flyer and Bertus Visser, Head: PSG Distribution Insure

Date & Time: Tuesday 14 July 09h00 – 10h00

Click to register

 

The Future of Rugby:

Speakers: Nick Mallett, Ex-Springbok coach and Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer, PSG Wealth

Date & Time: Tuesday 21 July 09h00 – 10h00

Click to register

 

The Future of South African Politics:

Herman shares his frustrations in implementing change and advises on what we as a country need to do to move forward politically. 

Speakers: Herman Mashaba, South African entrepreneur, politician and the former Mayor of Johannesburg and Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution

Date & Time: Tuesday 28 July 09h00 – 10h00

Click to register

 

The Future of Education in SA:

Adam exposes all the nuances facing South African education and advises why blended learning for students is here to stay.

Speakers: Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand and Anet Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, PSG Asset Management

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 August 09h00 – 10h00

Click to register

 

