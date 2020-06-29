Editors’ note to readers: The automated sound device that accompanies articles in the Daily Maverick is to assist readers who are blind or have reading difficulties. It is not designed for poetry. Where possible, we advise you to read the poems rather than listen.
In the presence of death poets speak with particular urgency. Our own impending deaths or those of others generate a language of mystery while the things of the world, in their poignant ordinariness, call us back to life and the known.
Breyten Breytenbach is a magician of language, particularly but not only in Afrikaans. His linguistic and rhythmic virtuosity, surreal painterly descriptions and shifting registers, from the tender to the excoriating, illuminate dark corners of experience. The poems below dance and shimmer, or crystallize like frozen shards.
Dancing invites us to contemplate what it might mean “to forsake the earth”. While we do not know “..who or what goes away..” the experience will be a solitary one, accompanied perhaps, only by “dancing spaces” and then “a wind silence.”
The steely elegy The Nomadic Conversation, an exchange with Mahmoud Darwish, recalls the modesty, clarity and political commitment of that great Palestinian poet. His exemplary instructions about how to be remembered when he dies include “..no grand display” and no flag draped over his coffin. He allows “at best a blinding quatrain,” music, laughter, wine: “just this, just this”.
In It is called grieving for the present, one of two Afrikaans poems reprinted here, the speaker confronts us with a set of ambiguities: when we die, the present and everything we love dies for us; when others die, we die for them too. And thus in the presence of anticipated loss “nou weet jy hoe dit is/om te lewe.”
The previously unpublished poem en waarvan sal die hart bly sing? with its affecting repetitions, rhymes and half-rhymes, asks more unanswerable questions about finding “daardie laaste lyn” to record the inevitable relinquishing of words and the loss of the enigmatic visual world.
***
Dancing
it is going to be tough
to forsake this earth
(but who or what goes away?)
the terrible spaces of dispossession
always yours alone
dark hill over there
like a bowl of shimmering light
with trees still bearing the signs of wind
in joint and wound and miracle of breath,
and here a mudslide
slopes and plains
and black vegetation
all suffering is distance –
how could you know of people in the mud?
what is lived? what seen, heard
or merely imagined,
and what matters?
when walls crumble
and the unimpeded cry
opens in you
a pealing, shimmering incantation
of dancing spaces –
a wind silence
From Voices from the Middle World, Haymarket Books, 2009
***
The Nomadic Conversation
With Mahmoud Darwish
when you die, Mahmoud
when your aorta thrashing
like a purple snake bursts
because the lines can no longer
carry the perfect metaphor
and your heart as poem spurts
the final blood
in that hospital of foreign parts
of the barbarian land,
when your heart at last
could be a wingless bird
a moon starts growing above the island
among slithering clouds
of this ‘little winter season’
which soon will spill dark ink
in long verses over the waves
so that crows and goats and dirt-poor children
in song may plash in the mud
as if celebrating liberation
three, four, five days and nights
invisible by day, invisible like dying
or the movement surfacing in a stanza words
decay in the night
when times takes its time as reaper
over the fields of the body
until the loose fleece fades
and shadows over the naked land
fall away like tufts of flesh
and the moon bloats virginally full
a sloop of bone
your skull, Mahmoud
*
cover me quickly, you said
no wailing and no grand display
write at best a blinding quatrain
so that the object of your poem’s pain
may be eclipsed
there’s no identity
just a soughing space of shiver
all is movement until it stops moving
to sing,
time is the timeless lover
over image patterns of the skin
drape no flag over my coffin, you said
a flag is to have a shirt cut from cloth
for the homeless
a flag is the rag with which the clown
teaches a child in the circus of color
and the blue of betrayal
our flag blows free to remember the Nakba
when olive trees were wrapped in dead fire
while bird coops of verse were written for us
just this, just this
let there be music, you said
a feast with much laughter for my friends
and a glass of wine lifted high to the day
as red as the ringing throb and wash of a heart
From Voices from the Middle World, Haymarket Books, 2009
***
It is called grieving for the present
“Longing for ancient times and grieving for the present, my heart is exhausted.” Ryokan, “Reading the ‘Record of Eihei Dōgen’”
nou weet jy wat dit is
om dood te gaan:
dat alles en almal en dit en dié
hier vir wie jy lief was
sonder om daarvan bewus te wees
moes sterwe tewyl jy nog leef
en nou terugkom in musiek
die effense blaarbeweging
tussen kyk en sien
die randjie van ’n gliplag
oor die malligheid van die lewe
nou weet jy hoe dit is
om te lewe:
dat alles en almal en dit en dié
daardie daar vir wie jy lief is
nie daarvan weet nie maar wéét
hulle sal lewe terwyl jy nog sterf
From op weg na kû, Human and Rousseau, 2019.
***
en waarvan sal die hart bly sing?
so lank soek ek al
maar het ek ooit regtig gesoek ?
na daardie laaste lyne
waaraan ek my op kan hang
waarmee die lus na dood my sal vang
om die oë toe te maak
en die oë oop kan maak
om blind die lig te ontvang ?
dit is dan so voor die hand liggend
in pyn se synkronkels omlyn met stilte
want wat is ‘n boom tog
sonder die hond ?
en wat is sneeu
as dit nie was vir ‘n hemel ?
en wat sou die hand kon wees
en weeg sonder beweging ?
DM/ MC/ ML
