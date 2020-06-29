Newsdeck

South Africa’s Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

By Reuters 29 June 2020

June 29 (Reuters) - South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said.

Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is the fourth golfer to test positive since the elite U.S. Tour resumed on June 11.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test,” Frittelli said, adding that he would undergo a period of self-isolation.

“I look forward to getting back on Tour once it’s safe to do so,” he said.

The PGA Tour said in a statement https://www.pgatour.com/news/2020/06/28/pga-tour-statement-dylan-frittelli-covid-19-coronavirus-travelers-championship.html that it had carried out contact tracing after Frittelli returned the positive result, but was not recommending additional testing at this time.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

‘Equitable access’ the main concern in race for Covid-19 vaccine

By Sandisiwe Shoba

OBITUARY

Daily Maverick’s Gerald Schreiner: A gentle soul, with us no more

Styli Charalambous
4 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government isn’t budging on salary increases for public sector workers

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OP-ED

My sixteenth arrest: The struggle continues
Zitto Kabwe 5 hours ago
5 mins

"If you took the most ardent revolutionary vested him in absolute power within a year he would be worse than the Tsar himself." ~ Mikhail Bakunin

SPECIAL FOCUS: Faultlines #1

The stubborn stickiness of race science in SA in the 21st century

Ferial Haffajee 5 hours ago
7 mins

 SPECIAL FOCUS: Faultlines #2

The race science blowup: Black and green are a natural fit

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government pulls out of SAA consultative forum

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

First Strike

Zapiro
26 JUN

INSURGENT ATTACK

‘Many dead’ in fourth raid on Mozambique’s Mocimboa da Praia

Peter Fabricius
6 hours ago
4 mins