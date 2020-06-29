South Africa

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 20: Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s Parliamentary Coordinator

By Dennis Davis 29 June 2020

In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Matthew Parks, Cosatu's Parliamentary Coordinator, about SA's economy, the emergency budget by Tito Mboweni and the trade union's next moves.

 

 

