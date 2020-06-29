Business Maverick

IMF Says South Africa Loan Talks Occurring at Measured Pace

By Bloomberg 29 June 2020
Caption
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past market vendors in downtown Kampala, Uganda, on June 23, 2020. Photographer: Esther Ruth Mbabazi/Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund’s discussions with South Africa over a $4.2 billion loan to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic are taking place at a “measured pace” because the country’s deep and liquid capital markets ensure it still has access to financing, according to the director of the Washington-based lender’s Africa department.

IMF director Abebe Aemro Selassie told reporters Monday in a virtual press conference, “The key is not so much urgency in us providing financing but rather because we are able to provide much cheaper financing than would otherwise be the case”. Under the rapid financing instrument the country “would be able to access this financing at very low interest rates — almost negligible interest rates — relative to the higher cost of borrowing that South Africa faces,” he said.

The pandemic has forced the ruling African National Congress to end its long-held resistance to borrowing from the IMF and the National Treasury requested assistance to cover virus-related spending at the end of April. The $4.2 billion loan is the country’s maximum entitlement under its special drawing rights with the lender and would be payable over 3.25 to five years at an interest rate of just over 1%.

Read more: S. Africa Eligible for $4.2 Billion In Emergency IMF Funds

While there have been “protracted negotiations” with the lender, South Africa believes it has reached a common understanding and expects the IMF’s local staff to make a submission on the request to the executive board early next month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said last weak after presenting a special adjustment budget that accounts for the damage wrought by the virus.

Africa’s most-industrialized economy is counting on $7 billion from multilateral lenders and development finance institutions to support its response to the pandemic. The New Development Bank, which serves the BRICS nations, has approved a $1 billion facility and the country plans to ask the World Bank for up to $2 billion, according to Dondo Mogajane, the National Treasury’s director-general.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government isn’t budging on salary increases for public sector workers

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Moody’s casts doubts on South Africa’s bid to stabilise debt

Ed Stoddard
24 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government pulls out of SAA consultative forum

Ray Mahlaka
23 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Intu Properties: From R100bn to zero
Sasha Planting 24 hours ago
3 mins

95% - the percentage of all thoroughbred racehorses that can be traced to a single 18th-Century stallion.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Six financial ombuds offices are lost in limbo

Ruan Jooste 23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

About to retire: Plan for the future

Bruce Cameron
23 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Flying into flak: Another snag and delay for the rescue of SAA

Ray Mahlaka
25 JUN
3 mins

NEWSFLASH

Court bid to have cigarette ban overturned dismissed with costs

Fin24
26 JUN
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sun International: When friends become foes

Sasha Planting
25 JUN
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Emergency Budget

Zapiro
24 JUN