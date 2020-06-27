DUBAI, UAE - FEBRUARY 22: In preparation for the Dubai Duty Free Men's Open, tennis legend Andre Agassi of the USA and the World's No. 1 Roger Federer of Switzerland, couldn't resist the temptation to have a friendly 'hit' on the world's most unique tennis court, the Helipad of the Burj Al Arab, the world's most luxurious hotel on February 22, 2005, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Standing 321 metres high on a man made island, the majestic Burj Al Arab is without doubt the most recognizable hotel in the world. The hotel's helipad, which is situated 211 metres high covers a surface area of 415 square metres. Roger Federer is the reigning champion of the Dubai Duty Free Men's Open and is making his third appearance in the tournament. For Agassi this is his first time to appear in the ATP tournament where beaten Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic. (Photo by Mike Hewitt for Dubai Duty Free via Getty Images)
Ever wondered what the world looked like from above? From the Getty archive and more recent images, here is an incomplete gallery of aerial images.
Fishermen separate anchovies from a net on a barge moored between two fishing boats in this aerial photograph above Mijo port in Namhae, South Korea, on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
ROSS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: An aerial drone view of ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes on a training run on Bald Hill on April 24, 2020 in Ross, California. Karnazes has run marathons and endurance races all over the world, and has finished 50 marathons in 50 states in 50 consecutive days. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 17: An aerial view of umbrellas on the beach at Burj Al Arab Hotel on September 17, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – SEPTEMBER 17: An aerial view of a beach scene on September 17, 2014 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
HANZHONG, CHINA – JULY 05: An aerial view of people doing yoga during a gathering event of yoga show on July 5, 2015 in Hanzhong, Shaanxi Province of China. Nearly 300 people do yoga together to encourage more people to join yoga exercise. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Shipping containers sit stacked among gantry cranes in this aerial photograph taken above the BNCT Co. container terminal at Busan New Port in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday, July 30, 2015. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images
PEITING, GERMANY – AUGUST 11: Aerial view shows photovoltaic panels on the roof of a bulding on August 11, 2010 near Peiting, Germany. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)
HUZHOU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 07: An aerial view of people making yellow wine (aka huangjiu) with wine jars at a wine company in Changxing County on November 7, 2017 in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
KAILUA KONA, HI – OCTOBER 08: A view of the Men’s Age Group swim start during the 2016 IRONMAN World Championship triathlon on October 8, 2016 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Ironman)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 22: An aerial view of the Sydney Opera House on April 22, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – APRIL 11: An aerial view of an empty swimming pool on April 11, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 21: Aerial view of an empty water park during lockdown to halt spread of COVID-19 on April 21, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – MAY 14: An aerial view of the Tinside Lido at Plymouth Harbour during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown period on May 14, 2020 in Plymouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: An aerial view of San Francisco’s first temporary sanctioned tent encampment for the homeless on May 18, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 21: Aerial view of an empty playground at Parque de los Venados during lockdown to halt spread of COVID-19 on April 21, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
RIZHAO, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 01: Aerial view of Shuhe Wetland Park in Juxian County on September 1, 2016 in Rizhao, Shandong Province of China. Located in Eastern new zone of Juxian, the Shuhe Wetland Park has a total length of 15.3 kilometers, total planned area of 1180 hectares, including 856 hectares landscape Greenland and 324 hectares water area. It is the largest urban leisure of Juxian, as well as reception room, back garden and viewing deck of Juxian, with whose aerial view being seemed to be a large maze. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – APRIL 19: In this aerial view from a drone, the roof of the Grand Bazaar is seen during Turkey’s second weekend lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on April 19, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – APRIL 19: In this aerial view from a drone, roads and squares are empty in the Eminonu district and Galata Bridge during Turkey’s second weekend lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on April 19, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
PALU, INDONESIA – OCTOBER 06: An aerial view of Balaroa village following the earthquake on October 6, 2018 in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The death toll from last weeks earthquake and tsunami has risen to at least 1,558 but power had returned to parts of the city and fuel shipments have begun to flow back. A tsunami triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake slammed into Indonesia’s coastline on the island of Sulawesi which destroyed or damaged over 70,000 homes as tensions remain high with desperate survivors trying to secure basics like clean water and fuel for generators. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)
COONABARABRAN , NEW SOUTH WALES – JUNE 19: An aerial view of the cattle feeding operation on the property ‘Toorawandi’ owned by Coonabrabran farmer Ambrose Doolan and his wife Lisa. June 19, 2018 in Coonabarabran, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
PORTO VELHO, RONDONIA, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: In this aerial image, A section of the Amazon rain forest that has been decimated by wildfires on August 25, 2019 in the Candeias do Jamari region near Porto Velho, Brazil. According to INPE, Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, the number of fires detected by satellite in the Amazon region this month is the highest since 2010. (Photo by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: An aerial view One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, September 8, 2016 in New York City. New York City is preparing to mark the 15th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 14: An aerial view of a Black Lives Matter mural on East Pine Street near Cal Anderson Park is seen during ongoing Black Lives Matter events in the so-called “CHOP,” an area that protesters have called both the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” and the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest, on June 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Black Lives Matter protesters have continued demonstrating in what was first referred to as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which encompasses several blocks around the Seattle Police Departments vacated East Precinct. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
DM/ ML A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.