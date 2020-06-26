NEWSFLASH

Theatres, cinemas, galleries and casinos to open under Level 3

By Karabo Mafolo 26 June 2020

Image by Greg Montani from Pixabay

The amended regulations allow theatres, galleries and libraries to open – provided they adhere to health and safety protocols. Casinos will be allowed to use only 50% of their floor space for customers.

Amendments to Level 3 regulations means that galleries, cinemas, theatres and casinos can open provided that they adhere to health and safety protocols and have a maximum of 50 people.

These changes were published on Thursday night after being gazetted by the Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The updated regulations  came into immediate effect on Thursday night.

 

43476_25-6_Cogta

The amendments were gazetted as South Africa’s Covid-19 cases rose to 118,375, with 2,292 deaths and 59,974 recoveries. 

Cinemas and theatres

In the amended regulations, cinemas may open subject to a restriction of 50 people. Tickets must be purchased through a booking system. The regulations don’t specify whether this should be an online booking system. “And strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in directions that must be issued by the responsible Cabinet member,” read the regulations.

For theatres, there’s a limit on the number of performers and crew members – a maximum of 15 staff, including those live streaming or recording for distribution on digital platforms. 

Casinos

For casinos, there is no limit on the number of people allowed inside – instead, the number shouldn’t exceed 50% of the available floor space, with patrons keeping a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other. “This percentage may be increased as provided for in directions issued by the Cabinet member,” read the regulations.

Museums, galleries, libraries

“Museums, galleries, libraries and archives, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in directions that must be issued by the responsible Cabinet member, after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health,” read the regulations.

The specific health and safety protocols for theatres, cinemas, casinos and museums have not yet been published. This means these businesses will have to wait for health and safety protocols to be published by the relevant minister before they can open.

Gyms, night clubs, beaches and public parks remain closed. On-site consumption of liquor, domestic air travel for leisure, and passenger ships for leisure purposes remain prohibited. The sale of cigarettes is still prohibited. DM

Gallery

