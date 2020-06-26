Banks surged in the U.S. session after regulators eased rules that will free up capital, though they slid after-hours as the Federal Reserve told the biggest lenders they can’t increase dividends or buybacks for now. Investors also grappled with a mixed batch of economic data, with initial jobless claims topping estimates at almost 1.5 million.

Worries over lockdowns being reimposed and economies re-opening more slowly has hurt sentiment, as investors weigh reports of new daily records for infections. One of the highest increases yet in U.S. cases prompted Texas and Florida to halt their next reopening phases, while health leaders called on the U.K. to prepare for a possible second wave.

The Fed “is going to support this market one way or the other,” Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co., said on Bloomberg TV. Still, “I think there are going to be a few more dips to come. It’s amazing, the market doesn’t care about fundamentals or earnings at this point, they care about the pandemic and the pandemic only.”

Elsewhere, oil prices rose after Russia slashed exports of its flagship crude Urals to the lowest in at least 10 years. Gold was little changed.

Here are some key events coming up:

A rebalance of Russell indexes is due on Friday.

Play Video

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 1.1% on Thursday.

Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures advanced 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was at 107.19 per dollar, little changed.

The offshore yuan was at 7.0768 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.

The euro bought $1.1218.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 0.68%.

Australia’s 10-year yield was at 0.87%.

Currencies