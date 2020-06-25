STREET TALK

Street Talk: Coping with COVID-19 (Video)

By Street Talk 25 June 2020

COVID-19 has affected us all differently – from our family to work lives, everything is upside down. What will life be like once everything goes back to “normal”? Will it ever be “normal” again?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

 

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

 

