Business Maverick

Stocks Drop, U.S. Futures Down on Virus Worries: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 25 June 2020
Caption
In the name of ‘saving’ their economies, the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of England and Japan, among others, have made proper market price discovery nearly impossible, says the writer. (Image: Adobestock)

Asian stocks dropped after a tumble on Wall Street, where worries about a surge in virus cases in multiple U.S. states spurred a flight from riskier assets. The dollar extended gains.

Japanese, Australian and Korean shares were all down more than 1%. China and Hong Kong are closed for holidays. Futures on the S&P 500 dipped, while Treasuries edged up. The risk-off moves followed daily records for new cases in Florida and California, with Texas also suffering. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are requiring visitors from virus hot spots to self-quarantine. Crude oil prices fell below $38 a barrel in New York.
All three major U.S. equity gauges close lower for the second time this month

Market sentiment is rapidly turning more negative on concern that the spreading coronavirus could force policy makers to slow the pace or reverse business re-openings. At the same time, there’s the potential for trade tensions to resurface between the European Union and the U.S.

“Clearly the market really got the shivers over the prospect of a big increase in Covid and maybe starting to see places that were opening up have to close up, pressing the economy and lowering the prospects for the stock market,” Margie Patel, portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ve had such a great run from the end of March it’s only inevitable that we should get at least a little step back on the way to higher prices over the course of the year.”

The White House is weighing new tariffs on $3.1 billion of exports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. The U.S. Trade Representative wants to impose new tariffs on European exports like olives, beer, gin and trucks, while increasing duties on products including aircrafts, cheese and yogurt, according to a notice published late Tuesday evening. The EU is also debating whether to keep the door shut to American travelers this summer.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the world economy, projecting a significantly deeper recession and slower recovery than it anticipated just two months ago. Crude oil retained Wednesday’s losses.

Here are some key events coming up:

  • U.S. jobless claims, durable goods and GDP data are due Thursday.
  • A rebalance of Russell indexes is due on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 dipped 0.5% as of 11:48 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 2.6% on Wednesday.
  • Japan’s Topix index declined 1.2%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.8%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.7%.

Currencies

  • The yen was at 107.19 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan traded at 7.0815 per dollar.
  • The euro bought $1.1244, little changed.
  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 0.67%.
  • Australian 10-year yields fell about four basis points to 0.88%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.7% at $37.75 a barrel.
  • Gold was at $1,760 an ounce.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Emergency Budget 

SA debt levels to surge, but Tito Mboweni vows to ‘close the mouth of the hippopotamus’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni starves most SOEs of additional funding to ‘close the hippo’s mouth’

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Emergency Budget

Zapiro
13 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 mins ago

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 19: Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa
Dennis Davis 6 hours ago
< 1 min

"What is to be done with the millions of facts that bear witness that men fully understanding their real interests have left them in the background and rushed headlong to meet peril and danger?" ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky

A Grim Newsflash

Tito Mboweni outlines the budget to weather the storm, Covid-19 and head off bankruptcy

Marianne Merten 13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

When your umbrella has no cover – an insurer responds

Bill Skirving
7 hours ago
7 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Update: High court sets aside dodgy Tshwane fuel tender, fingers company that paid Malema ‘kickbacks’

Micah Reddy for amaBhungane
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s economic resilience explained

Zhang Jun
7 hours ago
5 mins

EMERGENCY BUDGET SPEECH

Today we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery – Tito Mboweni

Tito Mboweni
13 hours ago
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

An honest look back at radio amid Eusebius McKaiser storm

David L Smith
7 hours ago
6 mins