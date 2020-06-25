Newsdeck

Start-up unveils new EV truck at former GM Ohio auto plant

By Reuters 25 June 2020

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp unveiled its future electric pickup truck at an event on Thursday as the startup seeks to begin producing vehicles at a former General Motors factory in northeastern Ohio.

By David Shepardson

Lordstown Motors, which hopes to start delivering the electric pickup to customers by January 2021, will face significant competition from other automakers.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was driven on stage in the pre-production Endurance vehicle on Thursday in the politically important state.

“After a heartbreaking day in 2019, to see this kind of a comeback – I hope you see it’s a testament to the confidence the people of this company have in the people of this community,” Pence said. “It’s a nice ride. I’m a truck guy.”

Also on Thursday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co announced a strategic relationship with Lordstown Motors and said it would acquire new Endurance vehicles for its fleet.

Lordstown Chief Executive Steve Burns said the company would “beat everyone to market” with the first EV truck. Pence said Lordstown has presold 14,000 vehicles.

The sprawling GM plant’s fate became a political lightning rod after the largest U.S. automaker announced its planned closure in November 2018, drawing condemnation from President Donald Trump and many U.S. lawmakers.

On Thursday, the campaign of Trump’s presumptive Democratic rival in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, said “Trump and GM abandoned Ohio’s union workers.” The campaign cited a 2017 Trump speech in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, in which Trump said jobs were “all coming back” and urged residents: “Don’t move. Don’t sell your house.”

As recently as 2016, the GM plant employed 4,500 workers. Its March 2019 closure was devastating to the area. Lordstown Motors has to date hired just 70 employees and about 100 contractors.

Lordstown Motors, which is 10% owned by Workhorse Group Inc , bought the former GM plant and equipment for $20 million as part of its ambitious plan to begin delivering electric pickup trucks to customers by year end – a goal which has since been delayed to January.

Other firms are preparing to enter the electric truck sector.

GM plans to build its first electric pickup truck in 2021. Tesla Inc plans to start building its electric Cybertruck in 2021, while Nikola Corp plans to build an electric truck by 2022.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian plans to build an electric pickup truck starting in late 2020, while Ford Motor Co will introduce an electric F-150 truck in 2022.

In December, GM and South Korea’s LG Chem said they would invest $2.3 billion to build an electric vehicle battery cell joint-venture plant near the Lordstown plant. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Another week, another VBS arrest: Acting CFO of the Merafong Municipality, Thys Wienekus

By Pauli Van Wyk

MAVERICK CITIZEN Reflection

A personal reflection: Life, loss and more loss during the pandemic

Gonda Perez
5 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSFLASH

Malema denial: ‘I will resign if municipalities say I influenced VBS deposits’

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 27 mins ago

AMABHUNGANE

Update: High court sets aside dodgy Tshwane fuel tender, fingers company that paid Malema ‘kickbacks’
Micah Reddy for amaBhungane 20 hours ago
4 mins

"Art for art's sake is an empty phrase. Art for the sake of truth, art for the sake of the good and the beautiful - that is the faith I am searching for." ~ George Sand

GROUNDUP: EDITORIAL

‘Lawfare’ launched against GroundUp to stop us exposing lottery corruption

GroundUp Editors 10 hours ago
4 mins

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report – 24 June 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
6 hours ago
6 mins

QUARANTINE

Western Cape concerned about ‘high rejection rates’ for isolation facilities

Sandisiwe Shoba
5 hours ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS & CYBERCRIME

Young researchers call for vigilance regarding cybercrimes and misinformation

Chanel Retief
6 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Emergency Budget

Zapiro
24 JUN