Ivory Coast to allow international flights from July 1

By Reuters 25 June 2020

ABIDJAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast will open its airports to international flights on July 1 after allowing domestic flights from June 26, its National Security Council said on Thursday, as it seeks to relax measures to contain the new coronavirus.

“All passengers arriving on flights will be subject to health checks and systematic follow-up during their stay in Ivory Coast,” the council said in a statement.

Ivory Coast is home to Abidjan airport, one of West Africa’s busiest hubs that connects flights across the region.

The country closed its land, sea and air borders on March 22 as COVID-19 began to gain a foothold in sub-Saharan Africa.

But in recent weeks, countries in the West African ECOWAS bloc have discussed opening up again with a phased approach during July.

(Reporting By Ange Aboa Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

