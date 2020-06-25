Image by the United Nations for Unsplash

the gasp of birds replaces the voices

now lost to this place

as lost as even the voices of the ghosts here

which die off on surfaces where their breath would linger

CLOSE

after it was declared everyone must be separate

a person through other persons no more

stay away, from everywhere, from everyone

let feeling dry out in the growing spaces

how can you be apart

in a place trying to learn not to be apart

where so many are flung together in a shrinking tin stomach

because before so much was apart

where now the new distance is on doctor’s orders

in which love loses its very touch, loses the arms in its embrace

where love now must mutate to spread as words

in droplets, suspended in the air

spoken from a far

DM/MC/ ML

Sean MacGinty Follow Save More