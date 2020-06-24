The accused appeared via a video link on Wednesday from Krugersdorp Prison.
Malephane briefly told the court that he was abandoning the services of a Legal Aid lawyer and would secure his own private attorney.
Malephane, 31, is facing a premeditated murder charge after he allegedly killed 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.
Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was last seen by her relatives on 4 June, leaving her Soweto home to visit her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, in Florida.
CCTV footage shows Pule getting into a Jeep as she leaves Shoba’s apartment, the Sunday Times previously reported.
The young woman’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort’s Durban Deep on 5 June. She had been stabbed in the chest.
She was positively identified by her family three days later. NEWS24/DM
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"If a man seeks from the good life anything beyond itself, it is not the good life he is seeking" ~ Plotinus