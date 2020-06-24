NEWSFLASH

Tshegofatso Pule: Murder accused ditches Legal Aid lawyer for private attorney

By News24 24 June 2020

Protesters march against gender-based violence, organised by several NGOs and organisations at the JSE in Sandton on September 13, 2019 in Sandton, South Africa. (Photo by Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Murder accused Mzikayise Malephane has appeared again in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

The accused appeared via a video link on Wednesday from Krugersdorp Prison.

Malephane briefly told the court that he was abandoning the services of a Legal Aid lawyer and would secure his own private attorney.

Malephane, 31, is facing a premeditated murder charge after he allegedly killed 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was last seen by her relatives on 4 June, leaving her Soweto home to visit her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, in Florida.

CCTV footage shows Pule getting into a Jeep as she leaves Shoba’s apartment, the Sunday Times previously reported.

The young woman’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort’s Durban Deep on 5 June. She had been stabbed in the chest.

She was positively identified by her family three days later. NEWS24/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE

Next in line: VBS’s municipal bribery network

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

CORONAVIRUS

Is Gauteng ready for the Covid-19 peak?

Chanel Retief
5 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSFLASH

Tshegofatso Pule: Murder accused ditches Legal Aid lawyer for private attorney

News24
8 mins ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 49 mins ago

FOOTBALL

Government gives green light for PSL return
Yanga Sibembe 12 mins ago
3 mins

"If a man seeks from the good life anything beyond itself, it is not the good life he is seeking" ~ Plotinus

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report 23 June, 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change 39 mins ago
7 mins

IMMUNISATION TESTS

Covid-19: Vaccine trial kicks-off in SA to fast-track path to equitable access

Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight
58 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The libertarians have won a battle – but death will win the war

Ismail Lagardien
2 hours ago
6 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Audit reports show how VBS got its claws into municipalities

Tabelo Timse and Sam Sole for amaBhungane
12 hours ago
10 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Zweli Mkhize: We are riding into a decimating and devastating storm

Estelle Ellis
12 hours ago
8 mins