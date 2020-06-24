GROUNDUP

Stun grenades thrown at Parliament protesters

By James Stent for GroundUp 24 June 2020
Caption
Witnesses said three stun grenades were used by police to disperse a protest against gender-based violence in front of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: James Stent

March against gender-based violence outside parliament marred by group of drunk men.

First Published by GroundUp

Witnesses said three stun grenades were used by police to disperse a protest against gender-based violence in front of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

GroundUp arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. Between 60 and 70 young people, most in their late teens and dressed in black were demonstrating. They held placards that read: “We all have urges, learn some self control”, “Don’t rape”, and “She is all of us”. Women were calling on men to hold themselves accountable.

Chulumanco-Mihlali Nkasela, a member of the EFF student command at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, said she had heard about the protest online. She said that when she arrived there was no one in charge of the protest.

There were around ten young men in the demonstrating group who were visibly and self-admittedly drunk. They were asking the women why they did not appreciate their presence and contribution to the fight against gender based violence.

Nkasela stepped in to help marshal the demonstration. While she was talking to the group, a police officer asked to speak to her. She said she asked the police officer to wait for a minute while she finished communicating with the group.

According to Nkasela, the police officer did not wait and instead threw three stun grenades into the crowd, scattering the group.

When GroundUp arrived, the demonstrators had regrouped. By 5pm, the demonstration had set off down Plein street, and then dispersed as they reached the Grand Parade.

Inside parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabled  an emergency Covid-19 budget .

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

A Grim Newsflash

Tito Mboweni outlines the budget to weather the storm, Covid-19 and head off bankruptcy

By Marianne Merten

GROUNDUP

Stun grenades thrown at Parliament protesters

James Stent for GroundUp
1 min ago
2 mins

Emergency Budget 

SA debt levels to surge, but Tito Mboweni vows to ‘close the mouth of the hippopotamus’

Ed Stoddard
2 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

ZAPIRO

Emergency Budget
Zapiro 3 hours ago

Humans are the only mammals that develop breasts that are permanently enlarged.

EMERGENCY BUDGET SPEECH

Today we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery – Tito Mboweni

Tito Mboweni 3 hours ago
15 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Audit reports show how VBS got its claws into municipalities

Tabelo Timse and Sam Sole for amaBhungane
17 hours ago
10 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Next in line: VBS’s municipal bribery network

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
17 hours ago
6 mins

EXPLAINER

Zero Based Budgeting and the Emergency Budget

Neil Coleman
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The libertarians have won a battle – but death will win the war

Ismail Lagardien
7 hours ago
6 mins