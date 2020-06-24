Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 19: Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa
By Dennis Davis• 24 June 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa, about our economy, or what's left of it. An important discussion.
