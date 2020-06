Developers have criticized the company recently for its App Store rules after an update to the email app Hey was rejected for not abiding by in-app-purchase rules. European regulators and U.S. lawmakers also have been scrutinizing Apple on antitrust issues because the company generally requires developers to use its App Store payment service, which takes a cut of 15% to 30% of most app subscriptions and in-app purchases.

The company put the newly announced decision into practice Monday by approving Hey’s updated app with bug fixes while the email app’s developers work on a solution to the in-app-purchase issue.

The shift is one of several moves made on Monday at its annual developers conference that could alleviate anticompetitive complaints. The company also opened up its HomePod smart speaker to third-party music services and enabled users to change their default iOS email and web browser apps to third-party options, confirming a February Bloomberg News report.