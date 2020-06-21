Business Maverick

Robinhood Updates Options Offering in Response to User’s Death

By Bloomberg 21 June 2020
Caption
The Robinhood application Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Robinhood is changing its options offerings, including increased education, in the wake of a young customer’s suicide.

“On Saturday, we learned that Alex Kearns, a Robinhood customer, died by suicide and left a note citing confusion with our product,” Robinhood founders Vlad Tenev & Baiju Bhatt wrote in blog post on Friday June 19. “Over the past week, our team at Robinhood has been focused on identifying how we can improve Robinhood’s customer experience.”

Kearns, 20, killed himself after his Robinhood account showed a negative balance of more than $700,000, according to a series of tweets by a relative. The figure may have been temporary and would have been updated when stocks underlying his assigned options settled to his account, according to the relative. But Kearns believed it reflected how much leverage he had, according to the note, which was provided to Bloomberg by his family.

Robinhood is also making a $250,000 donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, according to the blog.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SARB’s Kganyago injects some reality into the concept of ‘magic money’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sasol signals job cuts, says survival in doubt without ‘stringent measures’

Ed Stoddard
19 JUN
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

As Covid-19 spreads among mineworkers, mines ignore the role of trade unions at their peril

Luphert Chilwane
19 JUN
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 19 JUN

BUSINESS MAVERICK

White rhino monopoly capitalism? 28% of SA’s private rhino owners are ‘getting out’ of the species
Ed Stoddard 19 JUN
5 mins

Lawn gnomes used to be real people. The original gnome ornaments were known as Ornamental Hermits.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Emfuleni workers held to ransom by unwanted employee benefit scheme with Liberty

Ruan Jooste 19 JUN
6 mins

Business & Sport

Commercial rights broker launches desperate claim against SA Rugby Union

Craig Ray
19 JUN
6 mins

VBS BANK HEIST

Charges against VBS eight detail theft of R2.2bn – and fraud for trying to cover it all up

Kyle Cowan for News24 and Pauli van Wyk
19 JUN
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

The United States of Despair

Anne Case and Angus Deaton
18 JUN
5 mins

EATING OUT AGAIN?

Overheads and debt: Reopened restaurants face battle to survive

Chanel Retief
19 JUN
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Edcon files to fire roughly 17,000 people, as other retailers struggle

Sasha Planting
17 JUN
4 mins