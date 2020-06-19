Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 17: Johann van Loggerenberg
By Dennis Davis• 19 June 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Johann van Loggerenberg, the former head of Tax and Customs Enforcement Investigations at SARS. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about the future of SA's tax enforcement, tobacco ban and much, much more.
