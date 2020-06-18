Newsdeck

Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

By Reuters 18 June 2020

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his threat to cut ties with China.

“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to his top trade adviser. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

VBS bank heist arrests: Who’s next?

By Stephen Grootes

Open Secrets: Unaccountable

John Bredenkamp – Agent of BAE Systems

Open Secrets
8 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New SAA requires R26.7bn from taxpayers to be airborne

Ray Mahlaka
24 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OP-ED

The Philippines is one of the deadliest countries on earth to be a journalist, we cannot allow Maria Ressa to be next
Julie Posetti 13 hours ago
8 mins

"I know of a cure for everything: salt water...in one way or the other. Sweat or tears or the salt sea." ~ Karen Blixen

Lockdown Reflections: Day 84

Weighing up the price of our ‘new’ freedoms

Young Maverick Writers 8 hours ago
6 mins

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

Gender-based violence is South Africa’s second pandemic, says Ramaphosa

Estelle Ellis
22 hours ago
7 mins

Declassified UK

Exclusive: British government breaks inspection rules at Scottish missile factory supplying Saudi air war in Yemen – its fourth breach

Phil Miller and Billy Briggs
14 hours ago
7 mins

Power Supply

Eskom guards killed as utility takes action on illegal connections

Bheki C. Simelane
7 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

Mutharika’s last stab at the judiciary before elections

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
9 hours ago
4 mins