“It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to his top trade adviser. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"I know of a cure for everything: salt water...in one way or the other. Sweat or tears or the salt sea." ~ Karen Blixen