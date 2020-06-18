Newsdeck

Singer Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

By Reuters 18 June 2020
Caption
epa08493094 (FILE) - Flight Lieutenant William L B Walker (L) and Dame Vera Lynn (R) outside the Churchill War Rooms, in London, England, Britain, 20 August 2010 (issued 18 June 2020). Dame Vera Lynn had died on 18 June 2020, aged 103. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", has died at the age of 103.

By Kate Holton

Known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back in Britain with songs such as “The White Cliffs of Dover” that gave voice to the hopes and fears about the conflict with Nazi Germany.

To mark her 100th birthday in 2017, a giant image of Lynn as a young woman was projected on to Dover’s white cliffs and a new album released.

She was back in the news as recently as April when Queen Elizabeth used words from Lynn’s song to tell the country “We will meet again” and urge them to show resolve during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”

Lynn was born Vera Welch on March 20, 1917, the daughter of a plumber in London’s East End, and was singing in working men’s clubs at the age of seven.

She began radio broadcasts and singing with bands in the late 1930s. But it was her wartime songs that won her fame and led to British tanks trundling into battle with ““Vera” painted on their sides and more than 1,000 written offers of marriage from servicemen.

In 1941, she began a weekly radio broadcast from London called ““Sincerely Yours” in which she relayed messages from British troops serving in all war theatres to their loved ones.

After the war, she lived quietly for most of her life on England’s south coast near Brighton with Harry Lewis, the man she had married in 1941, a clarinet player who became her manager.

Known locally in the village of Ditchling as Mrs Lewis, she had a passion for gardening and detective novels.

“”I was lucky,” she said. “”I had a talent; it lifted me out of the bracket I was born into.

“”And when I got my house and a little car, I thought, well that’s all I want.” (Writing by Michael Holden, Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Heavens; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

VBS bank heist arrests: Who’s next?

By Stephen Grootes

OP-ED

The Philippines is one of the deadliest countries on earth to be a journalist, we cannot allow Maria Ressa to be next

Julie Posetti
3 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

New SAA requires R26.7bn from taxpayers to be airborne

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

Gender-based violence is South Africa’s second pandemic, says Ramaphosa
Estelle Ellis 12 hours ago
7 mins

"Art for art's sake is an empty phrase. Art for the sake of truth, art for the sake of the good and the beautiful - that is the faith I am searching for." ~ George Sand

Declassified UK

Exclusive: British government breaks inspection rules at Scottish missile factory supplying Saudi air war in Yemen – its fourth breach

Phil Miller and Billy Briggs 4 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

As new presidential elections loom, Africa must not fail Malawi again

Olusegun Obasanjo
12 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Hunger and destitution in a post-pandemic world

Paul Hoffman
12 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Trump will win again: Perhaps it is time for African Americans to come home to Mother Africa

Oscar Van Heerden
34 mins ago
4 mins

WEBINAR: MANIPULATION

Nigel Oakes and the amoral world of mass political influence

Greg Nicolson
12 hours ago
5 mins