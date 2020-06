Hertz shares resumed trading after an hours-long halt and were down 10% to $1.80 as of 3:30 p.m. in New York. That’s a far cry from the $5.53 price at which the stock closed on June 8.

The almost tenfold increase in the shares from 56 cents on May 26 initially spurred the company to approach a bankruptcy judge with plans to raise as much as $1 billion through an equity offering. It scaled back the sum after the price receded.