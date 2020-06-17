“Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” John Bolton wrote, according to excerpts of his book published in the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-bolton-the-scandal-of-trumps-china-policy-11592419564.
“He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.” (Reporting by Phil Steward and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
