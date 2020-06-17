Newsdeck

Trump sought China’s Xi’s help to win re-election, Bolton alleges

By Reuters 17 June 2020
Caption
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photos: EPA-EFE / Shawn Thew / EPA-EFE / Mark Schiefelbein / Pool)

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - In a bombshell allegation, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton said Trump sought Chinese President Xi Jinping's help in winning re-election during a closed-door June 2019 meeting.

“Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” John Bolton wrote, according to excerpts of his book published in the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/john-bolton-the-scandal-of-trumps-china-policy-11592419564.

“He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.” (Reporting by Phil Steward and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Four VBS Bank, two PIC executives, KPMG auditor and SAPS lieutenant-general arrested in R2,7-billion VBS robbery

By Pauli Van Wyk

amaBhungane

VBS gang finally goes down

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
11 mins

Scorpio Report

Hawks and NPA present charges against the VBS Eight

Pauli Van Wyk
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Controversy as North West Health department suspends leading doctor
Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight 9 hours ago
5 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

Judiciary in Crisis

Threat left during break-in at WC Judge President Hlophe’s former registrar’s office

Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
2 mins

HOSTEL MURDERS

Seven arrests in Jabulani Hostel mass murder as taxi industry denies any links

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Top medical professionals condemn suspension of Professor Ebrahim Variava

Neil Martinson and Glenda Gray
20 hours ago
11 mins

OP-ED

ConCourt ruling on Electoral Act has profound implications for democracy in South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko
21 hours ago
6 mins

MOMENTS IN TIME

The mystery of menhirs on a Cape Town beach

Don Pinnock
4 hours ago
3 mins