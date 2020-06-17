Professor Ebrahim Variava (A photo from Klerksdorp Record Midweek)

In North West Province, almost all Covid-19 patients are admitted to the Internal Medicine Department at Tshepong Hospital. It is extremely worrying that at the precise time the epidemic is rapidly rising, that the leader of this department is suspended.

Without warning, Professor Ebrahim Variava was yesterday suspended from his post of Head of Internal Medicine at the Tshepong public sector hospital in Klerksdorp where he has worked tirelessly for the past 20 years. This has shocked his work, clinical, teaching and research colleagues.

His suspension comes at a time of National Disaster when medical professionals, particularly those expert in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with severe medical illness, are most required to treat patients with Covid-19. During his tenure at the hospital Professor Variava has built a superb academic department in an underserved province that trains medical students and specialists and conducts cutting-edge research into HIV and TB.

We feel that the poorly drafted and vague charges bear no relation to our experience of Professor Variava’s conduct and dedication to ethical patient care, teaching and research.

First, as a medical specialist, he prioritises excellent patient care. His dedication has contributed to this peripheral hospital becoming a centre of clinical training and research excellence and an integral part of the University of the Witwatersrand. Prof Variava is a medical activist and speaks out for sick people. He has raised concerns with the leadership of the North West Department of Health about repeated and lengthy drug stockouts, particularly of frequently used antibiotics for common infections, and medications required for patients in ICU. When it appeared that no one was listening, as recommended by the findings of the Life Esidimeni Inquiry, he raised the issue on other platforms.

Professor Variava is an internationally recognised scholar, having published almost 90 articles in peer-reviewed international journals and has conducted multiple studies on the treatment and epidemiology of HIV, TB and drug-resistant TB. He has been integral in providing clinical care for patients with MDR and XDR TB and has sat on advisory panels for the treatment of HIV and drug-resistant TB.

In collaboration with the University of the Witwatersrand and the North West Department of Health, he has ensured that medical students (including those returning from Cuba) and medical specialists are trained in the care of life-threatening and commonly occurring conditions.

In North West Province, almost all Covid-19 patients are admitted to the Internal Medicine Department at Tshepong Hospital. It is extremely worrying that at the precise time when the epidemic is rapidly rising, the leader of this Department has been suspended. The best interests of patients, the hospital, and its community are clearly not served by the suspension of Professor Variava. We, therefore, call on the North West Province to immediately withdraw his suspension, and urgently establish a constructive dialogue to resolve their differences without putting any patients at risk. DM

Professor Neil Martinson and Professor Glenda Gray are with the Perinatal HIV Research Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Professor Gray is also CEO of the SAMRC.

They write here on behalf of themselves and various colleagues who support Professor Veriava.

