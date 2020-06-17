Newsdeck

London producer Mackintosh shuts down ‘Hamilton’ and other top shows until 2021

By Reuters 17 June 2020

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Shows including "Hamilton" and "Les Miserables" will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures.

Theatres, cinemas and other entertainment venues were shut down in March as part of efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which has claimed more lives in Britain than in any other European country.

An influential figure in London’s West End entertainment district where he owns several theatres, Mackintosh has produced hit musicals for decades.

He said he had taken the “heart-breaking” decision to delay the return of his four current London shows, which also include “Mary Poppins” and “The Phantom of the Opera”, to ensure that his business could survive.

The decision could lead to redundancies for all employees on the productions, and an internal consultation process had begun.

“Despite the government engaging with the desperate pleas from everyone in the theatre industry, so far there has been no tangible practical support beyond offers to go into debt which I don’t want to do,” he said in a statement.

“Their inability to say when the impossible constraints of social distancing will be lifted makes it equally impossible for us to properly plan for whatever the new future is.”

Mackintosh said his companies’ reserves had been massively depleted by the complete closure of the industry, and that he had to take drastic steps to ensure his shows could restart next year.

Culture minister Oliver Dowden said he had spoken to Mackintosh and others in the industry, and the government was working to resolve the challenges they faced.

“It is going to be exceptionally difficult for theatres to open consistent with social distancing, and that is why I continue to have discussions across government to see what further support we can give theatres,” he said at a news conference. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Four VBS Bank, two PIC executives, KPMG auditor and SAPS lieutenant-general arrested in R2,7-billion VBS robbery

By Pauli Van Wyk

amaBhungane

VBS gang finally goes down

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
10 hours ago
11 mins

Scorpio Report

Hawks and NPA present charges against the VBS Eight

Pauli Van Wyk
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Controversy as North West Health department suspends leading doctor
Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight 9 hours ago
5 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

Judiciary in Crisis

Threat left during break-in at WC Judge President Hlophe’s former registrar’s office

Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
2 mins

HOSTEL MURDERS

Seven arrests in Jabulani Hostel mass murder as taxi industry denies any links

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

Top medical professionals condemn suspension of Professor Ebrahim Variava

Neil Martinson and Glenda Gray
20 hours ago
11 mins

OP-ED

ConCourt ruling on Electoral Act has profound implications for democracy in South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko
21 hours ago
6 mins

MOMENTS IN TIME

The mystery of menhirs on a Cape Town beach

Don Pinnock
4 hours ago
3 mins