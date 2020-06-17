Newsdeck

EU proposes emergency leeway on gene engineering rules for coronavirus vaccines

By Reuters 17 June 2020
Caption
Each year, more than 100 million newborns around the world receive vaccinations against Mycobacterium tuberculosis, or TB, which infects about one-quarter of the world’s population. (Photo: discoveries.childrenshospital.org/Wikipedia)

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to temporarily relax rules on trials of drugs involving genetically engineered organisms as an emergency measure to speed the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

The proposal is part of a wider EU strategy, which also includes investing around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the advance purchase of vaccines under development, in a bid to secure enough doses for the bloc as it fears lagging behind the United States and China.

European countries have more stringent rules about research involving genetically modified organisms (GMOs) than in many other parts of the world. Reuters already reported last week that the EU’s executive Commission was considering easing those rules for COVID vaccines.

A Commission document published on Wednesday confirmed the new proposal. It would reduce member states’ power to impose extra requirements on drugmakers when they conduct clinical trials on medicines and vaccines containing or consisting of GMOs.

The proposal, which needs to be backed by EU governments and lawmakers, would be valid only during the COVID-19 emergency.

EU officials said many promising vaccines under development against the new coronavirus could face delays in European trials if rules were not relaxed. EU countries now impose extra requirements on vaccines and drugs containing GMOs, under rules that also cover the publicly sensitive area of GMO crops.

In Italy and France, for example, treatments must receive authorisation from government environment or research departments, as well as from health and drug authorities.

Unless changed, the legal framework would be “likely to cause significant delay, particularly for multi-centre clinical trials in several member states”, the commission document said.

Candidate COVID-19 vaccines are being trialled in several countries to increase the efficacy of the trials.

The Commission is also proposing laxer rules on language and packaging requirements for medicines and vaccines to facilitate their quick distribution during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio

Four VBS Bank, two PIC executives, KPMG auditor and SAPS lieutenant-general arrested in R2,7-billion VBS robbery

By Pauli Van Wyk

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Controversy as North West Health department suspends leading doctor

Ufrieda Ho for Spotlight
1 min ago
5 mins

amaBhungane

VBS gang finally goes down

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
22 mins ago
11 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Judiciary in Crisis

Threat left during break-in at WC Judge President Hlophe’s former registrar’s office
Marianne Thamm 11 hours ago
2 mins

Nuclear-generated electricity kills fewer humans per megawatt than any other source. This includes solar and hydro power.

OP-ED

Top medical professionals condemn suspension of Professor Ebrahim Variava

Neil Martinson and Glenda Gray 10 hours ago
11 mins

OP-ED

ConCourt ruling on Electoral Act has profound implications for democracy in South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Verwoerd’s political stepchildren: Managing fascists, Stalinists and the intolerant

Adam Habib
12 hours ago
9 mins

Declassified UK

Exclusive: Why Britain wanted to ‘kill’ a United Nations ban on mercenaries

Phil Miller
4 hours ago
12 mins

OP-ED

How South Africa in 2020 compares with Singapore in 1995

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
11 hours ago
7 mins