Wayde van Niekerk is unquestionably South Africa’s most accomplished athlete of all time. He is the only runner in history to break 10 seconds for the 100m, 20 seconds for the 200m and 44 seconds for the 400m. He comes from great stock as his mother Odessa was a world-class sprinter and Springbok World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe is his cousin. The pair famously won medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2020, Wayde was hoping to defend the 400m title he so famously won in world record time four years ago but that will have to wait for at least another year.

The 2020 Olympic Games postponement due to the Coronavirus pandemic has moved the Tokyo Games to 2021. After nearly two frustrating years on the sidelines due to injury, Van Niekerk was demonstrating a good return to form earlier this year. So, while he was confined to training without competition, Wayde took time out to join the Maverick Sports podcast this week.