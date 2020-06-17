Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 17 June 2020

By Grant Devlin 17 June 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Judiciary in Crisis

Threat left during break-in at WC Judge President Hlophe’s former registrar’s office

By Marianne Thamm

OP-ED

Top medical professionals condemn suspension of Professor Ebrahim Variava

Neil Martinson and Glenda Gray
10 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Verwoerd’s political stepchildren: Managing fascists, Stalinists and the intolerant

Adam Habib
11 hours ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

OP-ED

ConCourt ruling on Electoral Act has profound implications for democracy in South Africa
Lindiwe Mazibuko 11 hours ago
6 mins

Declassified UK

Exclusive: Why Britain wanted to ‘kill’ a United Nations ban on mercenaries

Phil Miller 3 hours ago
12 mins

OP-ED

How South Africa in 2020 compares with Singapore in 1995

Greg Mills and Ray Hartley
11 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nationalist populism rules during the pandemic

Peter Hain
11 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

New coal and nuclear power proposals undermine prospects of a post-Covid-19 economic recovery

Anton Eberhard
11 hours ago
11 mins

Elsa Joubert (1922 – 2020)

One woman’s brave quest to preserve humanity and discard racial selfishness

Jan-Jan Joubert
11 hours ago
6 mins