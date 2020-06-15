“The risk is that, globally, we get a second wave,” said Chris Iggo, the chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers. “Now is the time to have that long-duration bond exposure in the portfolio.”

Key Chinese data on Monday showed signs of progress, albeit a bumpy path, as the world’s second-biggest economy recovers. Retail sales and industrial output were marginally weaker than expectations in May, but still showed a pick up from the previous month. Officials moved a press briefing online due to the latest virus outbreak in Beijing.

These are some key events coming up:

Policy decisions from the Bank of Japan, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are due this week.

CBOE plans to open its trading floor, which has been electronic only since March 16.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual policy report to Congress.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 1.1% as of 11:12 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 advanced 1.3% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index was down 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%.

Kospi Index dropped 0.2%.

Shanghai Composite lost 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index, which tumbled almost 5% the previous two sessions, was down 0.1%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures retreated 0.6%.

Currencies

The yen edged up 0.1% to 107.28 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slipped 0.1% to 7.0872 per dollar.

The euro was at $1.1250.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about three basis points to 0.67%.

Australia’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 0.87%.

Commodities