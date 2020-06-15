The government plans for reopening schools are underway. But Covid-19 infections and deaths are rapidly increasing. Testing is still severely delayed, and effective tracking and tracing isn’t yet in place. In response to this, the government seems inclined to narrow the criteria for who gets tested even while pushing to reopen schools.
But we need all these public health measures to identify infection clusters and learn how reopening schools affects viral spread so we can respond appropriately. Announcing reopening dates before schools have all safety measures in place and before we are able to track and trace the pandemic is arbitrary, and premature. Any decision to reopen must follow the evidence of health and safety at schools and the societal state of spread/containment of the virus.
Some loud voices insist that children are at lower risk of suffering Covid-19 symptoms so schools must reopen immediately. But the evidence on how children transmit the virus is not yet clear in South Africa or internationally. We do not know how much children can infect adults, especially those who are elderly or at high risk. It is irresponsible to insist on using partial and conflicting evidence to make unqualified claims about the safety of opening schools.
Given this context, society is not yet ready to safely reopen ordinary schools, special schools, special care centres and early childhood development centres. The risks of school infections are especially high because:
Opening justly, not just opening
Our education system is unequal and unjust. The short-term plan must use this time of school closure to prepare and strengthen education, and contribute to the goals of a longer-term plan so that we have a unified education system that serves all our children justly, freely and equally. We have an unusual opportunity to address long-standing injustices. We should not waste it.
We must all think creatively, together, about how to educate each other in this time of crisis and how to use this time to bend schooling towards free, equal education for all. Education is wider than schooling: education is about learning to live together critically in the world as it is, struggling towards the better world we must build. This social learning must lie at the heart of our struggle against Covid-19, the social crisis it has intensified, and the unjust, unequal education system.
Who decides?
Schools and education centres are social resources and human communities for the public good. Millions of learners and caregivers, and hundreds of thousands of teachers and early childhood development (ECD) practitioners, are involved in education. The minister and education bureaucracy can’t unilaterally announce when it is safe to reopen. People themselves, in local school communities, must be integral to deciding democratically whether and when they are ready to reopen schools, in context, equitably and safely across society. People’s involvement must extend beyond “consulting” school governing bodies (SGBs).
In line with democratic principles, we demand that the national and provincial education departments make policymaking transparent and open to real public engagement:
Importantly, the national Department of Basic Education must develop clear roles and responsibilities, and hold provinces to account for failing to comply with its directives. This will reduce the petty power struggles and bickering over responsibilities which have made our schools a battleground for party politics, spreading confusion, and undermining coherent and realistic policymaking.
Prepare infrastructure and support teachers
Poor infrastructure and insufficient support for teachers are central obstacles to responding effectively to Covid-19. So the Department of Basic Education should work hand-in-hand with the public to pursue the following concrete measures, with all effort, immediately:
Support schools to serve communities
Communities have real, serious needs for nutrition and childcare, because the economy is forcing caregivers to risk their lives and return to work for others’ profits and to earn just enough to eat. We must address these needs by understanding and using schools as community resources while they are closed for formal teaching and learning. When teaching resumes, schools will have stronger relationships with their community and continue to build on these programmes.
To this end, the Department of Basic Education must work together with the Department of Social Development to recognise and strengthen the social role of schools in communities:
Support schools for social learning
Government’s obsession with “saving” the academic year is unrealistic and unjust.
It is unrealistic because the government’s regulation that only 50% of learners can be at school at any time means that learners (outside of Grade 12) will be out of school half the time. Schools that reopen may need to reclose; many teachers and learners will spend time at home, in quarantine or isolating. Given this, it will be impossible to “complete” the CAPS curriculum on its own terms.
It is unjust because the curriculum has already been failing us, as struggles for free, decolonised education have articulated. The curriculum should define what people and communities believe is important for everyone to know and be able to do, and identify human knowledge and skills which should be accessible to all.
Moreover, education should enable and enrich life, learning, and life-making, together for all. It is not just about ensuring that the minority of learners who matriculate have a certificate for an inequitable and unjust job market.
The government’s insistence on “saving the curriculum academic year” prioritises saving face over supporting everyone to learn. Dropping the folly of trying to save the academic year will give the school system the flexibility to respond to the pandemic when, for example, infections increase exponentially, or when schools respond to the psychosocial, food and health needs of learners.
Together, we can build a just and emancipatory popular education using social learning. To do this, national and provincial education departments must work together with schools, families and communities to support learning.
First, learning happens at home and in the community as much as it happens in school. Education departments must support this learning through:
Second, national and provincial education departments must pay special attention to children who have been unjustly excluded from the education system:
Education departments must publicly acknowledge that the education system has failed these children, and openly ask for the public’s help to fundamentally transform the education system to ensure equitable and truly inclusive participation for all.
Strengthen education financing and governance
Over the medium term, the national Department of Basic Education must recognise that three issues are the key drivers of inequality and injustice in education: financing, school choice and decentralisation.
Financing
The national Department of Basic Education has a duty to:
We demand that government recognise that school spending is an investment in our people and our future, a public good, not a “cost” to be reduced no matter the consequences.
School choice
The national Department of Basic Education has a duty to:
Decentralisation
The national Department of Basic Education has a duty to:
Covid-19 has shown us how violently unequal our schools are. During the democratic transition, we had an opportunity to create a unified education system that serves all our children justly, freely and equally. We squandered that opportunity. Covid-19 has given us a precious second chance. For the sake of our children and those who have yet to come, we dare not squander it again. DM
Issued by the C19 People’s Coalition and its Education Working Group.
Signatories:
Adam Haupt – Centre for Film & Media Studies, UCT; Ally Cassiem, CALT, UJ; Anna James – ELRC, Rhodes University; Asanda Benya – Department of Sociology, UCT; Ashley Visagie – Bottomup; Aslam Fataar – Stellenbosch University; Azeem Badroodien – School of Education, UCT; Ben Verghese – UWC; Bonga Nzuza – Concerned Citizen; Britt Baatjes – Educationalist; Bruce Damons – Centre for the Community School, Nelson Mandela University; Carolyn McKinney – bua-lit Language and Literacy Collective; Clint Le Bruyns – Theology & Development Programme, UKZN, Underground Academy for Lifelong Learning; Dylan Valley – Centre for Film and Media Studies, UCT; Enver Motala – Centre for Education Rights and Transformation, University of Johannesburg; Fadia Gamieldien – Division of Occupational Therapy and CPMH, UCT; Fairuz Mullagee – UWC; Fathima Peerbhay -University of Western Cape; Fatima Gabru – Educator; Ganief Davids – Trustee Hidayatul Islam Primary School; Heila Lotz-Sisitka – Environmental Learning Research Centre, Rhodes University; Helene Rousseau – Bottomup; Ivor Baatjes – CIPSET, Nelson Mandela University; Jabu Bam – Centre for the Community School, Nelson Mandela University; Jane Keen – South African Education Project; Jane Quin – Education and Development, UKZN-P; Jon Fish Hodgson; Josh Miller – University of Cambridge; Kaathima Ebrahim; Kate Angier – School of Education, UCT; Kelly Gillespie – Department of Anthropology, UWC; Kharnita Mohamed – Department of Anthropology, UCT; Koni Benson – Department of History, University of the Western Cape; Kristen Abrahams – Division of Communication Sciences and Disorders, UCT; Leigh-Ann Naidoo – School of Education, UCT; Liz Blaiklock – concerned citizen; Lubna Nadvi – School of Social Sciences, UKZN; Lyndal Pottier – School of Education, UCT; Marcus Solomon – Children’s Resource Centre; Mejury Mushanguri – South African Education Project; Mellisa Francke – Division of Occupational Therapy, UCT; Mocke J van Veuren – University of the Witwatersrand (Film & TV); Moeneer Gamieldien – College of Cape Town; Mohamed Shahid Mathee – Religion Studies, UJ; Morné Steyn – Centre for Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies, UCT; Nadeema Musthan – Centre for the Community School, Nelson Mandela University; Najwa Norodien-Fataar – Cape Peninsula University of Technology; Nandi Msezane – Pan African Home Education Foundation; Natasha Vally – Department of Sociology, UCT; Nimi Hoffmann – Centre for International Education, University of Sussex; Polo Moji – Department of English Literature, UCT; Post School Education Alliance for Social Pedagogy; Pumeza Mahobe – South African Education Project; Rasigan Maharajh – Institute for Economic Research on Innovation, Tshwane University of Technology; Reza Khota – UWC; Robin Notshulwana – Nelson Mandela University; Roshan Galvaan – Division of Occupational Therapy, UCT; Rubina Setlhare – Educational Psychologist, UJ; Ruchi Chaturvedi – Department of Sociology, UCT; Saajidha Sader – School of Education, University of Kwazulu-Natal; Sadick Desai – eduACTION Community Education SA; Salim Vally – Centre for Education Rights and Transformation, University of Johannesburg; Sandra Jordaan – Department of Integrative Biomedical Sciences, UCT; Sara Black – Centre for Education Rights and Transformation, University of Johannesburg; Sarah Godsell – Social and Economic Sciences, Wits University; Sebolelo Mokapela – Department of Xhosa, UWC; Sinethemba Zungu – University of KwaZulu-Natal; Suren Pillay – UWC; Susan Gredley – University of the Western Cape; Susie Taylor-Alston – South African Education Project; Vanessa Japtha – Western Cape Forum for Intellectual Disability; Vanessa Pillay – Educator; and Xolisa Guzula – bua-lit Language and Literacy Collective.
