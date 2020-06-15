A mother brings her child to receive a breakfast nutrition pack from the 9 Miles Project feeding scheme in the 7de Laan informal settlement in Cape Town. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

On Friday Sunday 14 June Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood and MRC President Prof Glenda Gray discussed the need for social solidarity to combat Covid-19. A report has found that public confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa has dropped by 10% and companies who have stolen Covid-19 UIF payouts are being investigated by the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Swipe through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments, however KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

On Sunday 14 June Ferial Haffajee hosted a webinar discussion between Mark Heywood and Prof Glenda Gray where they discussed the positive impact that social solidarity could have on fighting Covid-19. It is just over 100 days since the outbreak and they fear that the worst is yet to come, writes Rebecca Davis

News 24 reports that support for President Cyril Ramaphosa is down by 10% as people are starting to doubt that he is truly leading the Covid-19 response. At the same time, 63% of South Africans would like for the alcohol ban to be reinstated. This is according to research conducted by Ask Africa.

It has been reported that some of the Unemployment Insurance Fund coronavirus payouts meant for workers have been stolen by employers. There are also still 725,000 UIF claims that have not yet been paid out. In light of this claim, the UIF has appointed auditors to investigate the companies accused of the stealing the money, writes the Business Insider

According to a Reuters report France expects pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to share the Covid-19 vaccines pro rata. The company is to supply the European region with up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine. “The principle of the deal is that the vaccines will be distributed pro rata, based on population,” said a source in the French president’s office. DM/MC

