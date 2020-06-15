Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 17: Ronak Gopaldas and Adrian Saville
By Dennis Davis• 15 June 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Ronak Gopaldas, director at Signal Risk and a fellow at the GIBS, and Adrian Saville, chief executive of Cannon Asset Managers and a professor at the GIBS. Watch the video for an informed discussion about the future of SA's economy and possible solutions for the current quagmire we find ourselves in.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.