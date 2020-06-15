MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 17: Ronak Gopaldas and Adrian Saville

By Dennis Davis 15 June 2020

In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Ronak Gopaldas, director at Signal Risk and a fellow at the GIBS, and Adrian Saville, chief executive of Cannon Asset Managers and a professor at the GIBS. Watch the video for an informed discussion about the future of SA's economy and possible solutions for the current quagmire we find ourselves in.

