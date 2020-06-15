Newsdeck

Commissioner hails ‘phenomenal start’ to PGA Tour return

By Reuters 15 June 2020
Caption
Brooks Koepka of the US lines up his putt on the 17th hole during the fourth round of the 100th PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 12 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

June 14 (Reuters) - Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday the PGA Tour's return from a three-month COVID-19 shutdown was off to a phenomenal start and that he will share information about its safety measures with other sports looking to restart play.

By Frank Pingue

Monahan, speaking at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, said any changes to the Tour’s safety plan going forward would be slight adjustments as opposed to an overhaul.

“There is more work to be done, but this is a phenomenal start to our return,” Monahan said. “There’s no question about it.

“It’s gone about as well as we could have hoped for. I’m proud of our team for that.”

The field that assembled at Colonial, which was closed to fans to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, was worthy of a major championship, featuring the top five in the world rankings and 16 of the top 20.

Daniel Berger emerged from a tightly-bunched leaderboard to win the tournament after beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a playoff.

Monahan praised the players for adapting to the new safety protocols and said there was a sigh of relief when pre-tournament tests of the golfers and caddies came back negative.

With the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League working towards resuming their seasons and Major League Baseball yet to start its delayed campaign, Monahan said he will be happy to share information about the Tour’s safety measures.

“We’ll share everything that we’ve learned and how we’re applying our protocols, and I would imagine some of those calls will happen over the next several days,” he added.

The PGA Tour will now head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for next week’s RBC Heritage.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

‘All options are on the table,’ says government about its new 2,500-megawatt nuclear build proposal

By Tim Cohen

CORONAVIRUS WEBINAR

Social solidarity may be the only way through for SA in Covid-19 times

Rebecca Davis
4 hours ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

The June 16 legacy – a catalogue of failures

Mills Soko
5 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

WILDLIFE

‘I want my horns back’ says SA rhino baron after trade deal goes pear-shaped
Tony Carnie 5 hours ago
8 mins

"The thorny question of violence is not just a matter of tactics. It is the defining question in the life and death of [social] movements." ~ Manuel Castells

OP-ED

A triangle of vulnerability: Changing patterns of illicit trafficking off Africa’s Swahili coast

Alastair Nelson for the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime 5 hours ago
9 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 17: Ronak Gopaldas and Adrian Saville

Dennis Davis
4 hours ago
< 1 min

PHOTO ESSAY

Tiffindell Blues: Tourist town struggles through lockdown

Shiraaz Mohamed
6 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Electoral system change is coming – but how helpful will it truly be?

Stephen Grootes
6 hours ago
6 mins

COVID-19

‘Today, we are not shot at maybe, but our education is useless’

Lutz Van Dijk
6 hours ago
5 mins