South Africa

4 people injured, 100 homes destroyed in Durban fire

By News24 15 June 2020

Four people have been injured and about 100 homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out in KwaMashu, north of Durban on Monday.

 

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, paramedics and firefighters were currently at the scene in A section in KwaMashu, where a fire broke out in the informal settlement.

“Approximately 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze,” EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

So far, paramedics have treated four patients who sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

McKenzie said firefighters were still battling the blaze on Monday afternoon.

News24

