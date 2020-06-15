According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, paramedics and firefighters were currently at the scene in A section in KwaMashu, where a fire broke out in the informal settlement.
“Approximately 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze,” EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.
So far, paramedics have treated four patients who sustained minor injuries in the blaze.
McKenzie said firefighters were still battling the blaze on Monday afternoon.
News24
