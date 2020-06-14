Newsdeck

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reports

By Reuters 14 June 2020

JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) - Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.

YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel’s Health Ministry, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair)

