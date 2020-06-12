Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 13 June 2020

By gonzo 12 June 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

t

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Judiciary in Crisis

JCC says allegations against Judge Parker, if true, would amount to gross misconduct

By Marianne Thamm

Maverick Citizen Exclusive

Courts asked to force government to feed learners

Zukiswa Pikoli
7 mins ago
5 mins

Child Hunger

‘I have been severely stressed during the period’

Maverick Citizen
5 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

CONTESTED RESEARCH

Journal announces ‘special issue of rebuttals’ amid furore over UCT professor’s article
Steve Kretzmann 36 mins ago
7 mins

The Ewok language is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.

OPINIONISTA

The rationality test: an intriguing appeal awaits in the lockdown regulations challenge

Paul Hoffman 3 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Friday Activist

Mbali Ntuli: The ‘Star Trek’ fan running for leader of the DA

Biénne Huisman
5 hours ago
8 mins

#PayBackThe20Million

Hlophe’s lawyer Barnabas Xulu rips into Minister Creecy, accuses her of racism and inexperience

Marianne Thamm
15 hours ago
6 mins

CRICKET

Moroe remains suspended despite returning to ‘work’

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
4 mins

VISUAL ESSAY

Clinging to hope that ‘The Battlefield’ becomes a ‘Field of Dreams’ in Lavender Hill

Brenton Geach
4 hours ago
2 mins