Newsdeck

Liverpool thrash Blackburn in warm-up friendly

By Reuters 11 June 2020

June 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool cruised to a 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in a friendly behind closed doors at Anfield on Thursday as Juergen Klopp's side stepped up their preparations for the Premier League restart next week.

First-team regulars Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Joel Matip got their names on the scoresheet along with Takumi Minamino and youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Leighton Clarkson in a convincing win over the Championship side.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and left back Andy Robertson were left out of the squad as a precaution but Klopp was satisfied with how his players responded.

“We didn’t have enough first-team players,” Klopp told the club’s website. “So that’s why we decided to let three players go for 60 minutes.

“That’s OK. It looked really good, pretty much from the beginning.

“In the first game, we don’t have to be football-wise on our highest level, but we need to show that we are ready for competition, that we are ready to defend, that we are ready to find solutions.”

Liverpool, who are 25 points clear at the top of the standings and on the verge of clinching their first league title in 30 years, will restart their campaign against local rivals Everton at Goodison Park on June 21.

Klopp’s side will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio Exclusive

Secret cash deal ended ‘State Capture’ tiff between Paul O’Sullivan and Dudu Myeni lawyers, ENSafrica

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Memory Lane

Ten stars who made their mark at the 2010 soccer World Cup – 10 years later

Yanga Sibembe
1 hour ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Case Dismissed

Zapiro
18 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 42 mins ago

10 YEARS ON

When the world came to South Africa
Craig Ray 8 hours ago
11 mins

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Watershed for pangolins as China wipes scales off medicine list

Don Pinnock and Tiara Walters 23 hours ago
4 mins

DANCE

Dancing to a new tune – ballet classes with visors and masks

Leila Dougan
8 hours ago
5 mins

Human Rights Roundup

George Floyd’s killing and police brutality in Africa

Deprose Muchena
16 mins ago
7 mins

Op-Ed

A looter continua: For how long can Emmerson Mnangagwa and his regime cling to power?

Siphosami Malunga
29 mins ago
15 mins

OP-ED

Let’s tap into the defiant optimism of our young people this Youth Day

Camaren Peter
13 mins ago
4 mins