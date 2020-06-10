Newsdeck

Sweden says 34 year mystery of Palme assassination is solved

By Reuters 10 June 2020
Caption
epa08472252 (FILE) - Grieving people lays flowers at the site where the Swedish Prime Minister was shoot to death at Sveavägen in Stockholm, March 1, 1986. Photo: Leif R Jansson / TT News AGENCY / ** SWEDEN OUT ** (reissued 08 June 2020). According to reports, Sweden's public prosecutor is to present new findings in the murder case of Palme, which remains unsolved. Olof Palme was shoot dead on a street in Stockholm on 28 February 1986 while walking home from a movie theater with his wife. EPA-EFE/Leif R Jansson SWEDEN OUT

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor closed the case of the 1986 assassination of Prime Minister Olof Palme on Wednesday, accusing an insurance company graphic designer who died 20 years ago of the country's most notorious unsolved crime.

Palme, who led Sweden’s Social Democrats for decades and served two periods as prime minister, was one of the architects of Scandinavia’s model of a strong welfare state, and a fierce Cold War-era critic of both the United States and Soviet Union.

CLOSE

He was shot dead in central Stockholm in 1986 after a visit to the cinema with his wife and son. The failure of the police to find a killer has sparked decades of conspiracy theories, unlikely to be silenced by Wednesday’s accusation against a long dead suspect with no political profile.

Prosecutor Krister Petersson, who has led an investigation into the case since 2017, said the killer was Stig Engstrom, a suspect long known to Swedes as “Skandia man” after the company where he worked, with offices near the scene of the shooting.

Display Adverts

Engstrom, known to have been at the scene, was repeatedly questioned in early investigations but dismissed as a serious suspect at the time. He died in 2000 in what Swedish media reported as a suspected suicide.

A 2018 book by an investigative journalist brought to light a range of previously overlooked evidence, including time stamps showing Engstrom had left his office earlier than he had told police, in time to commit the crime.

“Because the person is dead, I cannot bring charges against him and have decided to close the investigation,” Petersson said.

He did not announce any major investigative breakthroughs, and said the technical evidence was not new. He felt confident the evidence would have been sufficient to arrest Engstrom, but “would not, in itself, lead to a conviction” without more evidence that it was no longer possible to obtain.

Palme’s son, Marten, told public service radio he also believed Engstrom was the killer, “but unfortunately there is no real conclusive evidence”.

COLD-WAR CRITIC

Palme was prime minister from 1969-1976 and again from 1982-1986. Supporters hail him as the architect of modern Sweden, while conservatives denounced his anti-colonialist views and criticism of the United States.

Display Adverts

For decades, conspiracy theories around his killing have blamed a range of forces, from the CIA and Kurdish separatists to the South African security services.

Petersson said several witness accounts of the likely killer were in line with Engstrom’s appearance, while witnesses also contradicted Engstrom’s account of his movements at the scene.

Engstrom’s family have repeatedly dismissed accusations that he was the killer. Daily Expressen quoted his ex-wife as saying in an interview in February that he was too timid to have carried out the murder. A childhood friend, Olle Madebrink, told the paper Engstrom was “the most normal person in the world. I can’t believe anything else.”

Reuters was unable to immediately reach members of Engstrom’s family. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, Johan Ahlander, Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

By Heidi Swart

HANDGUNS AND RIFLES

Jabulani hostel shootings: Cele calls in special unit to track suspects

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Hunger

Food prices continue to increase exponentially with no price clampdowns in sight 

Shani Reddy
4 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

PHOTO ESSAY

Old-age home blues: Finding ways to ease alienation during lockdown
Shiraaz Mohamed 15 hours ago
2 mins

"Don’t reinvent the wheel just realign it." ~ Anthony D’Angelo

SARS Wars Fallout

Van Loggerenberg calls for prosecution of those implicated in attack on revenue service

Marianne Thamm 14 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time for people of colour to say, enough

Devi Moodley-Rajab
3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Racism in our schools is a continuum of our past

Oscar Van Heerden
14 hours ago
10 mins

Op-Ed

Torture and repression continue under Emmerson Mnangagwa’s iron-fisted, ‘corrupt’ rule

Tendai Biti
14 hours ago
10 mins

OP-ED

You have hurt and insulted visually impaired people, Professor Karjiker

Zak Yacoob
15 hours ago
3 mins