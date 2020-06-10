Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 15: Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
By Dennis Davis• 10 June 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to lawyer, author and political activist Tembeka Ngcukaitobi about politics and law in South Africa. It was a spirited discussion...
