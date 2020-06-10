Newsdeck

Ford recalls 2.15 million U.S. vehicles for potentially faulty door latches

By Reuters 10 June 2020

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will recall 2.15 million U.S. vehicles with potentially faulty door latches.

The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers many 2011 through 2015 model-year vehicles. The recalled vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under recalls issued in 2015 and 2016. Ford said a recalled vehicle with a faulty latch may unlatch while driving, but said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the condition. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

Who is in charge – the NCCC or the Cabinet? Ramaphosa unveils the blurring of democratic practice at the highest level 

By Marianne Merten

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Call for independent investigation into Collins Khosa’s death

Shenilla Mohamed
3 mins ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Government plans for Early Childhood Development are needed urgently

Tess Peacock, Rubeena Parker and Nurina Ally
11 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Food safety in informal food hubs takes a back seat because of Covid-19
Daniel Jordaan, Mmatlou Kalaba, Marlene Louw and Melissa van der Merwe 19 mins ago
5 mins

There is an act in the United States that allows for military intervention in order to free any citizen arrested by the International Criminal Court.

REFLECTION: DILEMMA MALEMA

Who will put the chilli in Kidi Amin’s potty mouth?

Ferial Haffajee 7 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Sanitation crisis: One Limpopo school scores a critical but temporary victory

Sheniece Linderboom and Julia Chaskalson
2 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS TESTING

Western Cape records 36,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases as provincial health department appears before legislature 

Suné Payne
2 hours ago
2 mins

CHINA-SOUTH AFRICA

Are South Africans safe with Huawei? (Part 2): A different kind of virus

Heidi Swart
21 hours ago
15 mins

MUNICIPAL POLITICS

DA elated as court orders that Tshwane council must resume business

Chanel Retief
1 hour ago
3 mins