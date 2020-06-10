The second largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers many 2011 through 2015 model-year vehicles. The recalled vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships under recalls issued in 2015 and 2016. Ford said a recalled vehicle with a faulty latch may unlatch while driving, but said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the condition. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)
